Firefighters have been battling a significant wildfire in the hills near Kyle of Lochalsh since Wednesday morning. 

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) is using specialist resources including a helicopter to limit the spread of the three miles long blaze at Ersbuig. 

Images from the blaze have shown large amounts of smoke billowing from the moorland. 

HeraldScotland: Lochalsh & South West Ross Community Fire StationsLochalsh & South West Ross Community Fire Stations

SFRS confirmed they first received reports of the fire at 10.20am as the Lochalsh & South West Ross Community Fire Stations assured nearby residents multiple appliances were protecting properties in the area. 

A spokesperson for the fire service said: "Operations control mobilised four appliances and specialist resources to the scene, where crews remain in attendance as they work to extinguish a fire front of approximately three miles long.

"There are no reported casualties."

 