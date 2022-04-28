The number of people in hospital who have tested positive for Covid-19 has continued to drop. 

The latest figures from the Scottish Government show another 2587 cases of the virus in the past 24 hours, as a further 29 deaths were reported.

Of the new cases, 14.3 per cent were reinfections of people who have already recovered from the virus.

The number of cases includes both positive lateral flow devices and PCR tests and reinfections.

A total of 1458 people are currently being treated in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19, of which 23 people were in intensive care. 

It comes after the hospital occupancy peaked at the start of this month amid the rapid spread of the BA.2 sub-variant.

The total number of first vaccinations given is 4,388,919 while 4,105,514 people have now received a second dose.

Meanwhile, 3,472,869 have received a third dose or booster vaccine.