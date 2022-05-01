IT is one of the world’s most endangered species, rarely spotted due to decades of over-fishing.

The white skate was once a regular sight around the waters of the UK, but is now on an international red list of threatened species.

Its popularity as a delicacy in some European countries in the past led to large-scale, dedicated fisheries, resulting in its population decreasing by an estimated 80 per cent over the last 70 years.

However, two rare find in Argyll suggests that conservation measures, including a ban on fishing or harming the species, could be helping its recovery.

A white skate egg case, or mermaid’s purse as it is often called, was discovered in Ban Phort, Danna, in Argyll Hope Spot at Easter, while another was found this week at nearby Ormsary.

They have been confirmed by The Shark Trust as part of their Great Egg Case Hunt and are two of just five to be discovered in Scottish waters since the hunt began in 2003.

Cat Gordon, from The Shark Trust, said the discovery was an exciting find – especially north of the border.

“I can confirm that two white skate egg cases have now been found in Argyll – one in Ban Phort, Danna, which was found by Martin Mellor, and having been posted on twitter by Argyll Hope Spot, this prompted another to be recorded from nearby Ormsary,” she said.

“The white skate is listed as endangered globally but is actually critically endangered under the European assessment.

“This species is usually found in the southern part of the British Isles down to South Africa, so Scotland is a little out of range – making it an especially exciting find.

“We don’t have many verified White Skate egg cases reported to the Great Egg Case Hunt, and this will only be the 5th we’ve had recorded from Scotland since the project began in 2003!”

The white skate is one of the largest European skate species, reaching lengths of up to 2 metres.

Also known as the bottlenose skate, it can live for up to 70 years in water depths of 400m. It does not breed until it is 20 years old, making its numbers more likely to deplete as in the past many were killed before laying eggs.

It is classed as “critically endangered” by The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and is protected by the UK’s Wildlife and Countryside Act, making it an offence to kill, injure or take white skate.

The discoveries in Argyll Hope Spot – a conservation area extending from the Sound of Jura to the Sound of Mull – have prompted much excitement among the local community groups who work to protect the area.

A post on the Argyll Hope Spot Facebook page following the first find stated: “An eggciting find this Easter in Argyll Hope Spot. This white skate egg case is only the 4th to be verified in Scotland, and they are globally endangered.

“It is exceptionally rare to find any evidence of white skate.

“This egg case is around 23cm long. More of a mermaid’s handbag than a mermaid’s purse.”

On Tuesday, another post stated: “Wow! After we shared the recent find of a white skate (Rostroraja Alba) egg case at the southern end of Argyll Hope Spot, one of our followers got in touch to say they had found something similar.

“It is almost certainly another White Skate egg case. Only the Flapper Skate egg case rivals it in terms of size, but it has a very different texture and horn shape.

“This egg case was found less than 10km from the first, and both were mostly intact. It’s a very exciting find as the egg case in our previous post was only the fourth confirmed White Skate egg case found in Scotland.”

The Marine Conservation Society also welcomed the discovery.

Calum Duncan, the society’s head of conservation in Scotland, said: “White skate is a rarely seen, critically endangered species, so it’s great news to hear about their presence in Scottish waters.

“It seems appropriate that the egg cases have been found within the Argyll Hope Spot, an area recognised for its natural beauty and marine wildlife.

“Although a protected species in UK seas, we know little about white skate habitats and movements.

“While efforts are underway to protect the critically endangered flapper skate within marine protected areas (MPAs) in Scottish seas, there are no such measures for other species of skate as yet.

“Much welcome progress has been made in marine conservation, but progress has been slower than hoped. We look forward to a transformation in how we use our seas to support an urgently needed wave of ocean recovery.”mermaid’s purse.”

