Another 34 hepatitis cases have been identified among young children in the UK amid an unexplained surge of liver inflammation.
Public Health Scotland is working with the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) to investigate the cause of the sudden onset of hepatitis under the age of 10.
The majority of the cases have been confirmed among children under 5-years-old.
The children initially suffered symptoms of gastroenteritis illness, including diarrhoea and nausea, followed by the onset of jaundice.
As of April 29, a total of 145 cases of hepatitis had been confirmed, of which 17 had been in Scotland.
Ten children, including at least one from Scotland, have had to receive a liver transplant as a result of the inflammation.
A small number of the cases have also been confirmed in children above the age of 10.
An investigation into the virus has suggested it may be linked to adenovirus infection, but other causes are still being actively investigated.
Covid-19 is also being investigated as a possible contributor to the symptoms.
Dr Meera Chand, director of clinical and emerging infections at UKHSA, warned parents to look out for symptoms of hepatitis.
She said: "We know that this may be a concerning time for parents of young children. The likelihood of your child developing hepatitis is extremely low.
"However, we continue to remind parents to be alert to the signs of hepatitis – particularly jaundice, which is easiest to spot as a yellow tinge in the whites of the eyes – and contact your doctor if you are concerned.
"Normal hygiene measures, including thorough handwashing and making sure children wash their hands properly, help to reduce the spread of many common infections.
"As always, children experiencing symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhoea should stay at home and not return to school or nursery until 48 hours after the symptoms have stopped."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel