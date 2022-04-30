Another 34 hepatitis cases have been identified among young children in the UK amid an unexplained surge of liver inflammation.

Public Health Scotland is working with the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) to investigate the cause of the sudden onset of hepatitis under the age of 10.

The majority of the cases have been confirmed among children under 5-years-old.

The children initially suffered symptoms of gastroenteritis illness, including diarrhoea and nausea, followed by the onset of jaundice.

As of April 29, a total of 145 cases of hepatitis had been confirmed, of which 17 had been in Scotland.

Ten children, including at least one from Scotland, have had to receive a liver transplant as a result of the inflammation.

A small number of the cases have also been confirmed in children above the age of 10.

An investigation into the virus has suggested it may be linked to adenovirus infection, but other causes are still being actively investigated.

Covid-19 is also being investigated as a possible contributor to the symptoms.

Dr Meera Chand, director of clinical and emerging infections at UKHSA, warned parents to look out for symptoms of hepatitis.

She said: "We know that this may be a concerning time for parents of young children. The likelihood of your child developing hepatitis is extremely low.

"However, we continue to remind parents to be alert to the signs of hepatitis – particularly jaundice, which is easiest to spot as a yellow tinge in the whites of the eyes – and contact your doctor if you are concerned.

"Normal hygiene measures, including thorough handwashing and making sure children wash their hands properly, help to reduce the spread of many common infections.

"As always, children experiencing symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhoea should stay at home and not return to school or nursery until 48 hours after the symptoms have stopped."