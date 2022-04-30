A man has been arrested in connection with an incident which saw armed officers called to a residential street in Perth. 

Officers were called to Campsie Road just before 6am on Saturday amid a concern for a person. 

The road was cordoned off for almost four hours as armed officers assisted local police. 

A 41-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and an investigation is ongoing. 

Access to Campsie Road was restricted for the duration of the police attendance and locals had been advised to avoid the area.

A police spokesperson said: "Around 5.45 am this morning, Saturday, April 30, 2022, police attended a concern for person call at an address in Campsie Road, Perth.  

"As a precaution, local officers were assisted by armed officers at the incident which concluded at 11.50 am.  No firearm was discharged.

“ A 41-year-old man has been arrested in connection with incident and enquiries are continuing."