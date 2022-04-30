A man has been charged with road traffic offences following a P&O demonstration in Cairnryan. 

Protests were held at both Cairnryan and Larne over safety concerns about the firm's vessels after it sacked 800 workers in March. 

It was attended by members of the RMT union and came after the European Causeway lost power while at sea. 

The ship spent hours adrift before continuing the voyage with its own power. 

The Maritime And Coastguard Agency (MCA) said the ferry was safe to sail again after a full inspection. 

Protestors attempted to blockade the P&O ferry terminal on Friday. 

It is understood officers redirected vehicles attempting to gain access to the termal during the demonstration. 

Police Scotland has confirmed a 61-year-old man had been charged and report was submitted to the procurator fiscal. 

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Police were made aware of a demonstration at around 2pm on Friday.

"During the protest a 61-year-old man was charged with road traffic offences."