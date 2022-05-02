Train drivers in Scotland are considering industrial action for the first time in 20 years following a “derisory” pay offer by ScotRail, a union has said.
Transport bosses failed to reach an agreement when Aslef met with ScotRail today to discuss a pay increase amid rising inflation and the cost-of-living crisis.
It is understood ScotRail has offered drivers a 2.2% increase, which Aslef says is a "derisory offer".
While other sections of ScotRail staff have gone on strike in recent years, the move would be a first in two decades for drivers.
The Scottish train service moved into public ownership in April, after seven years under Dutch state transport firm Abellio.
Kevin Lindsay, industrial organiser for Aslef, said: "Aslef members who have kept the country moving throughout the pandemic have been presented with a derisory pay offer from ScotRail management which takes no account of the cost-of-living crisis workers face.
"Scotland's train drivers did not make the decision to consider industrial action lightly - indeed we have not had a single pay dispute with Scotland's railway operators for 21 years.
Yet, just one month into the Scottish Government's stewardship of ScotRail, we are being left with no option but to consider action in response.
"ScotRail and the Scottish Government must recognise that these key workers deserve a decent pay rise, they should return to the negotiating table with a much fairer deal that recognises the vital work our members do."
Neil Bibby MSP, Scottish Labour transport spokesman, said: "This is a shameful way to treat hardworking rail staff, who kept things going through the pandemic.
"If public ownership is going to mean more than a coat of paint and a photo op, the SNP need to treat workers with respect and give them a fair pay deal."
Graham Simpson, transport spokesman for the Scottish Conservatives, said: "The SNP promised a bold new era when they nationalised ScotRail - but within a month they look set to transport passengers back to the 1970s.
"The public have already been saddled with combination of rising fares and a reduced service, now they are threatened with even more disruption due to strike action.
"This is quite unacceptable at a time when demand is increasing as more and more people return to normal work patterns post-pandemic.
"Ministers and ScotRail must return to the negotiating table to thrash out a deal that averts strikes or risk their much-touted nationalisation descending into chaos."
