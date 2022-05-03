FROM A 24-hour challenge to scale three of the UK’s highest peaks in memory of a beloved father to walking round Pollok Country Park every day in cold, winter weather, the public got out there and supported The Herald’s drive to raise funds for the Covid Memorial.

We were humbled by the response to the appeal from members of the public, who had themselves loved ones during the pandemic, to businesses wanting to help us reach our target.

It was these generous offers of help and novel fundraising ideas which have helped us reach the campaign fund milestone and we couldn’t have done it without them. Every penny counted towards our total and for many there were strong emotional ties behind their reasons to help.

Lauren McAdam was inspired to take on the Three Peaks Challenge in memory of her father Bryce who died from Covid in May 2020 at the age of just 62.

Lauren McAdam who completed the three peaks challenge to donate funds to our campaign. She was accompanied by her husband David Gorman and friends Nicola and Brian Booth joined the for Ben Nevis.

Ms McAdam raised an amazing £4300 for the Covid memorial and now she plans to visit with her four-month-old daughter Mirren.

The community nurse from East Kilbride took on the Three Peaks Challenge, Mount Snowdon, in Wales, Scafell Pike, in Cumbria, and Ben Nevis, in the Highlands.

Ms McAdam said: “As restrictions start to lift and life starts to move to a new normal it will be great to have a place to go and remember all those lost over the pandemic. Somewhere peaceful, to spend time with loved ones and reflect.

“I’m glad I could be part of the fundraising and a big thanks to yourselves and everyone else involved in making this possible.

“I look forward to visiting with my baby girl and remembering my wonderful dad.”

Lauren McAdam and baby Mirren. Lauren raised more than £4000 for the memorial fund

Last year Margaret Waterton and her friend Margaret Baird donned their tartan as they had done many times before to raise money for charity in Kiltwalk events.

However, it was with a heavy heart that she walked through parts of Lanarkshire for the Virtual Kiltwalk in aid of Covid memorial campaign.

Mrs Waterton, from Bothwell, South Lanarkshire, had lost both her husband David, 71, and her mother Margaret Simpson, 86, to Covid in just six months. Her determination to take part in the event helped to raise more than £700 for the memorial.

She said: "I'm absolutely delighted that the funding target has been reached and it speaks volumes for how important the memorial is to the people of Scotland. For those of us who have been bereaved by Covid, it gives us a special place to go, spend time and reflect and remember, smile, laugh and shed a tear.

Margaret Waterton, on the right, completed the Virtual Kiltwalk in aid of memorial campaign. She lost her mum Margaret Simpson in June 2020. She then lost her husband David Waterton in January 2021.

Thank you to everyone at The Herald and everyone who has contributed to making this special place a reality.

I'm happy that I've been part of the fund raising journey."

Jeweller Caitlin Hegney was among the first supporters of the campaign. She donated the proceeds of a rainbow-inspired collection to the funds raising more than £440.

The Scottish silversmith and artist was so moved when she read about our campaign to create a memorial for those who lost to Covid she got in touch.

She released a rainbow jewellery collection in 2020 and donated the proceeds from sales to the memorial fund.

Caitlin Hegney at work in her studio. The jeweller donated more than £400 to the memorial fund.

Ms Hegney said it was amazing news that the memorial was now fully funded.

She said: "I am so glad to hear that the target has been reached and that work is underway. It just demonstrates the power of community; contributions large and small are now making the memorial a reality. I am sure the memorial will be a very important touchstone for many people in Glasgow and the surrounding area. I am so pleased that I could contribute, putting my work to good use during lockdown to raise money for such an important project, especially in a time where creativity felt like a helpless skill to have."

In February 2021 Mary Graham stepped up for the campaign when she decided to take up a challenge of doing 280,000 steps around Pollok Country Park.

She was inspired to raise money for the campaign in memory of a friend who died from Covid. Mrs Graham braved all weather conditions to complete her challenge and raised several hundred pounds.

Mary Graham pictured in Pollok Country Park, Glasgow. Mary completed 280,000 steps in February 2021 to raise money for The Herald's memorial campaign. Photograph by Colin Mearns.

Among the other donations was £500 from the proceeds of yellow heart pin badges which had been made by Annette Allan whose father Raymond Maskell, died from Covid in a care home at the age of 88.

We also received £1000 from the trustee of the John Dodd Scott Trust Fund and hundreds of donations from people affected by the pandemic and wanted to support the campaign.

And a team from The Herald joined forces for the Virtual Kiltwalk in September 2020 while Covid restrictions were still in place.

The team, which included the late Ally McLaws and his wife Laura, raised more than £3000. Sadly memorial steering group member, Mr McLaws died last October after contracting Covid during ongoing cancer treatment.