THIS story begins in Scotland.
In the summer of 1928, the very first electricity pylon constructed in the UK was built at Bonnyfield, near Bonnybridge. It took another five years and 26,000 pylons for the Central Electricity Board’s transmission grid to begin operating as a series of regional grids. It would take 10 years from the construction of that first pylon in Scotland for the UK’s National Grid to finally come online.
Nearly a century on, pylons are an everyday feature of both the urban and rural landscape; lines of skittery metal colossi arranged in regimented lines crisscrossing the country. Over hill, over dale …
Both loved and loathed, they are a symbol of modernity. They have also provided inspiration for poetry and song (“I am a lineman for the county …”).
The word pylon comes from the Greek and was used to describe the gateway to Ancient Egyptian temples (the obsession with Egyptology reaching its peak in the 1920s after the discovery of the tomb of Tutankhamun in 1922). A competition was launched to choose the pylon design we are now familiar with. The winning design, chosen by Sir Reginald Blomfield, the architect behind the Menin Gate war memorial in Ypres, was the work of the Milliken brothers, an American engineering company.
From the beginning pylons were controversial. Rudyard Kipling and John Maynard Keynes were among the signatories of a letter to the Times in 1929 decrying “the permanent disfigurement” of the landscape of the Sussex Downs.
Others were more welcoming. Sculptor Barbara Hepworth thrilled to the view of them from a train window, “pylons in lovely juxtaposition with spring turf and trees of every stature. It is the relationship of these things,” she observed, “that makes such loveliness.”
The controversy that marked the construction of the power line between Beauly and Denny, which came online in 2015 and traverses more than 130 miles of some of Scotland’s most inaccessible terrain, suggests there are many who still don’t share Hepworth’s definition of loveliness.
But there are some 90,000 pylons in the UK today. Last autumn the National Grid built a T-Pylon in Somerset, the first new design, courtesy of Danish firm Bystrup, since the Milliken brothers’ original.
Whether old or new, the pylon is a marker of scientific and electronic expertise. They have not only transformed the landscape over the last century, but also helped transform the landscape of our daily lives.
And so to stand beneath a pylon and feel the hum of electricity – a phenomenon called corona discharge, the result of the air surrounding the power lines becoming ionised – can feel like being plugged into the world.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here