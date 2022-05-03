One of the biggest fashion events the Met Gala took place in New York on Monday. 

The 2022 dress code of "gilded glamour" called to America's late 19th Century age of economic boom. 

Celebrities took to the red carpet with their own interpretations of the theme which sparked debate on social media as many households are hard hit by the cost of living crisis,

Here are some of the looks from the prestigious fashion event this year.

2022 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit GalaKim Kardashian, wearing a dress once worn by Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe, arrived with boyfriend Pete Davidson (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
2022 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit GalaLizzo said she felt ‘like a piece of art’ in her outfit, designed by Thom Browne (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
2022 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit GalaEvent co host Blake Lively wore a transformative copper and turquoise gown which was an ‘homage to New York City’ (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
2022 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit GalaBritish rapper Stormzy opted for a full white suit and cape by Burberry, instead of his usual all black ensemble (Evan Agostini/AP)
2022 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit GalaBrooklyn Beckham and Nicola Petz made their debut as a married couple at the prestigious fashion event (Evan Agostini/AP)
2022 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit GalaCara Delevingne attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
2022 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit GalaMegan Thee Stallion attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
2022 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit GalaGigi Hadid attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
2022 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit GalaGwen Stefani wore a bold, lime green gown with matching arm length gloves and matching bodice (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
2022 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit GalaDonatella Versace (right) said it was an ‘amazing birthday present’ to walk the red carpet with rapper Cardi B (left) (Evan Agostini/AP)
2022 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit GalaKylie Jenner wore an off-shite bridal-themed gown with a veil attached to a backward baseball hat (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
2022 MET Gala – The Mark Hotel DeparturesBritish actress Cynthia Erivo departs The Mark Hotel prior to attending The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
2022 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit GalaActress Glenn Close attended the even accompanied by designer Pierpaolo Piccioli (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
2022 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit GalaSarah Jessica Parker said she had taken inspiration for her outfit from a design by an historic seamstress who was a friend of former First Lady Mary Todd Lincoln (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
2022 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit GalaBillie Eilish attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
2022 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit GalaWinnie Harlow wore a striking white flared headpiece at the Met Gala (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
2022 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit GalaKodi Smit-McPhee attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
2022 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit GalaElon Musk attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

