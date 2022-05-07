What's the story?
Britain's Top Takeaways.
You have my full attention.
DJ Sara Cox and comedian Darren Harriott are presenting a brand-new BBC series which shines a spotlight on the UK's best-loved independent takeaways.
Tell me more.
From a fish and chips fry-off and a battle of the burgers to a red-hot Mexican showdown, a cornucopia of mouth-watering delights will be rustled up over the next eight weeks.
Each episode sees five innovative and highly rated fast-food joints compete to showcase the best in their chosen cuisine, with noodles, pizzas, curry, fried chicken and kebabs all on the menu.
What's the format?
The judges are takeaway-loving families who will eat, rate and score the dishes. Among their number are food-bloggers, vegetarian pensioners and hairdressers to the stars.
Who are the contestants?
The opening episode centres on top-class chippies. In the running are Tony's Chip Shop in Coatbridge, Hirds' Family Fisheries in Halifax, Posh Fish and Chips in Cardiff, Chris's Chip Shop in Leicestershire and Simpsons in Cheltenham.
Did you say Coatbridge?
Affirmative. In a recent Facebook post, the owners of Tony's Chip Shop wrote: "You are all in for a fun night. This was always my dream to cook fish and chips on live TV – no pressure."
When can I watch?
Britain's Top Takeaways begins on BBC Two, Monday, 8pm.
