Loganair's chief executive has issued an apology to customers in Orkney and Shetland after a "difficult" month in April.
Jonathan Hinkles issued an open letter to the island residents after high levels of Covid staff absences saw a number of passengers experience delays in the past month.
The airline's on-time performance dropped from an average of 89per cent in the first three months of the year to 74% in April for flights to and from Orkney.
Meanwhile, Shetland passengers saw levels drop from an average of 80% in January to March to just 61% of the flights arriving on time last month.
Mr Hinkle said: "We know this is simply not good enough."
"Loganair’s 60 years of service to communities across Scotland has been forged through delivering for our customers through thick and thin," he added.
"Today, our focus on getting service levels back to where they need to be is absolute."
The increase in delays comes after 90% of flights were on time in 2020-21 and the airline added that it was “working hard” to restore these industry-leading levels.
“We must make money from busy flights to be able to maintain services across 52 weeks of the year – so making a profit on a busy flight on a Friday in May goes towards making sure there’s still a service on a quiet (and loss-making) Tuesday in February,” he said.
“If we didn’t do this, there simply wouldn’t be year-round services on many of the routes we fly, and communities dependent on our air services would really see the impact in the shoulder and winter seasons.”
The airline, which was founded 60 years ago and is the UK’s largest regional carrier, has a target of becoming net-zero by 2040.
READ NEXT: Technology and the environment will have a major impact on aviation in the next 10-15 years, says Loganair boss
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here