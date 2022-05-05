Parts of Scotland's busiest motorway have been forced to close after a multi-vehicle crash. 

Traffic Scotland confirmed that three lanes were closed westbound at Junction 14 in Glasgow.

Emergency services were called to scene around 12.45pm on Thursday.

A statement from Traffic Scotland added: "Lanes three, four and five are currently closed due to a multi-vehicle collision on the M8 westbound at J14.

"Police and Ambulance are in attendance. Traffic slowing on approach."

Lanes three, four and five are currently closed due to a multi-vehicle collision on the #M8 Westbound at J14. Police and Ambulance are in attendance. Traffic slowing on approach.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.