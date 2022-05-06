CoVault Workspace, a Scottish self-storage and flexible workspace company, are in the final stages of development for their newest branch in Polmadie, Glasgow. 

The brand-new property is located on Polmadie Road, less than 15 minutes outside of Glasgow’s City Centre. Set in the heart of a rapidly-developing business hub, CoVault Polmadie is adjacent to M74 Junction 1A, and is neighboured by Starbucks, Riteway Autocare, and IONITY electric charging stations - as well as a range of retail and dining establishments.

With a total workspace area of over 5700 sq ft available, CoVault Polmadie will offer a range of high-quality, small-to-mid sized light industrial units; suitable for a range of business types and sizes.

Completion of development at Polmadie will see CoVault open the 17th branch in its portfolio, with sister locations spread across Scotland in Paisley, Edinburgh, Stirling, and more.

“We are elated with the incredible scale and rate of progress we have seen at our Polmadie site. In just a few months, the property has been developed from an empty plot to a first-rate commercial facility - from the ground up. The finalisation of this project is another significant step in our journey to expand CoVault across the country; providing world-class workspace facilities for small businesses and entrepreneurs throughout Scotland.” said Anthony McAteer, Managing Director.

 “The development of our newest Polmadie branch has seen CoVault adopt a fresh conceptual process and commercial vision. With an incredible, super-prime location, we anticipate CoVault Polmadie as our most lucrative endeavour to date. Investing in quality development and innovation is essential for cultivating a high-value, income-generating asset. In summary - the best way to find that “perfect site” is to create it.” said John McGlynn, founder of Scottish Capital and investor in CoVault.

For further information, please visit: www.covaultworkspace.com/locations/polmadie/

 

 