Choosing among the five best lottery apps UK – best mobile lottery jackpots 2022 should be fairly straightforward. However, there are a lot of questions that you should answer before starting with betting. The most important is that lottery applications have become very popular in the past few years, and for a good reason. We are in a hurry every day, jump from work to the gym, catch up with friends, and don’t have time to choose the lottery. The easiest is to buy it online, on a mobile app or platform.

Which are the 5 best lottery apps UK – best mobile lottery jackpots 2022?





Choosing the best application is not easy, especially if you are a beginner at the concept of online lottery. You firstly should define what you want to try, which platform is the most applicable for you, and how to invest easily for the first time. The list of the best lottery apps in the UK is constantly growing, so you should check providers' new options. Some platforms, though, are better than the others.

Lucky Block – our top lottery platform The Lotter – the best international platform Lotto Agent – high analysing performance William Hill – the most reputable lottery in UK UK National Lottery – choose a traditionally safe place

How many types of lottery apps can you find?





There are numerous apps on the internet, and some of them are extremely popular. However, if you want to buy some of them, you firstly need to know how to learn which types you can choose from. While there are applications for buying tickets and checking results, there are others with lottery predictions and number generators. The best option for you is to consider the most applied and adapted to your needs.

The history of lotto-game in UK

If you are interested in the lottery industry, you should learn a little about this game. In “Book of Songs”, written between 205 and 187 BC, the first proof of this game dates to the time of the Great Wall of China. Even then, the government has financially helped people and the winner took home a good prize. After this first game, many new lotteries have been developed in years to come.

How to choose the best lottery apps UK?





Some of the applications are popular among beginners, while others are more suited for experienced users. However, all of those named on the list above are good enough for investing, so you can be sure of their safety and stability. The only thing you need to follow is intuition and the interest you have when you start with the online lottery.

Lucky Block – the best lottery platform

If you are willing to choose the most revolutionary lottery, then Lucky Block is the right place to start. It is a fast-growing lottery platform built on the Binance Smart Chain. The platform should resolve numerous vital areas to improve current lottery systems. Lucky Block will help you invest in the safe, intelligent, and proactive lottery system.

Not only that, the platform promises daily prize draws; instead of weekly or bi-weekly draws like you will get on other platforms, they will invest 10% of each prize pool to charity. After the high donation to the Red Cross in January, the lottery will continue with donations that should become higher. However, the most important is that the platform, hosted on the Binance Smart Chain should be supported and utilise a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism. This mechanism is considered “greener” than the Proof-of-Work mechanism which supports Bitcoin and Ethereum.

The platform provides transparency thanks to the decentralised blockchain technology. Each gamer will be protected during the draws. Players have a chance to win a jackpot each day, so buying a Lucky Block ensures lifetime daily draws. Thanks to the "Rare Edition" tokens, the price on this jackpot is doubled.

The jackpot is equal to 2% of the main draw pool. The pool is currently valued at around $2.2 million. The player can use the lottery tracker to stay updated on the value. There is an option to "Win a Lambo," where you can win a $250,000 Lamborghini. More than 10,000 tokens for this lottery are sold out.

Since the platform leverages the power of Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), it has no centralised store of data, which ensures safety and provides better control from cyber-attacks and frauds. As one of the unique features, Lucky Block has its native token, called BLOCK, which provides safety and stability.

You don’t have to worry about the future of this lottery. According to experts, more than 52,000 people have already tried it, and the number is constantly growing. Current diluted market cap is $156.453.000, while the value is estimated around $2,136,831.14. The owners are excited about the future and have big plans to improve the platform.

The Lotter – the best international platform

The platform has been around since 2002. The most attractive feature to players is that you can buy tickets whenever you want around the world, simply by using Android and iOS apps. Thanks to the smooth performance and small space that it gets, you can easily use it on your mobile phone. Thanks to that, paying is also very simple and presumes using online platforms. Even multiple players can use it and compete between each other. The platform is very simple, user-friendly, and bug-free.

Lotto Agent – the high analysing performance

It was founded in 2012, and since then it constantly improves each step and investment. The platform is entirely safe, free from bugs and crashes, and easy to navigate and use by newbies. They support many payment methods and even 20+ different lotteries, including significant games. Not only that, you can quickly and freely invest money, you can expect many bonuses and discounts, all over free applications. Newbies can easily use this platform, expect attractive fees, and intuitive applications to use.

LottoGo – do you like syndicate play?





LottoGo is a great place to consider for those who prefer syndicate play. The platform offers a complete experience for online gamers, with more than 20 lotteries, and a growing number of new games. Along with traditional lotto tickets, they offer scratch cards and other instant win games. Not only that, you can win high amounts, but you can also enjoy fun games and lotteries. Although the platform is an easy-to-use model, you can accidentally subscribe to an option you are not interested in, so pay attention to that. However, the place is an excellent opportunity for those who expect something new and different in the world of lottery.

William Hill – most reputable lottery in UK

This is a place famous among most reputable bookmarkers in the entire world, but one of the most popular in the UK, too. The first betting shop under this name was opened in 1934. You can use it for sports wagering, or casino gambling. The platform also includes betting and classic lotteries. Finally, they offer a unique concept of guessing up to five numbers correctly. The platform accepts a long list of payment methods and uses multiple languages, so players worldwide can easily use it. If you are looking for a unique concept of playing, this is the right place for you.

UK National Lottery – choose traditionally safe place

Among all those places you can bet your money, the National Lottery is undoubtedly a name that attracts attention. For many people, it is a place where you can invest with trust and respect in the oldest lottery in the UK. The platform has a unique Ticket Checker feature, so you can check your lotto ticket bought at the local vendor using a QR scanner and see if you won the prize and how much it is. If you are not sure what numbers to bet, the platform offers a randomly generated list of numbers. Opening a profile on this platform is very simple and includes a few steps. Thanks to the application, you can easily access it anywhere, check results, and withdraw the money.

Is online lottery safe?





Most of us want to know if betting online or buying lottery tickets is safe. It is obvious that you will need to research safety features when investing money in an online lottery. There are a few steps that you should make when investing in this way.

There are a lot of scams and frauds on the internet nowadays. It is the reason why gamers would like to know if the site they have chosen is trustworthy and safe, so learn how to invest safely. First, you need to choose a reputable and trustworthy platform for playing. There are a lot of different sites that could show you if the site is checked or not. On the other hand, do not believe in promises that every player wins. A site that does not have a good way of withdrawing money is also suspicious, as well as the site with poor support or without an option for downloading the application.

Conclusion

There are many reasons why the lottery is such an exciting and popular game. The game is easy to play, including waiting for results. In the past few years, mobile apps that allow the lottery are rising, and now you can safely invest in any of them from your mobile phone. If you want to be one of those players and try your luck, choose a safe, easy-to-use platform that offer a prize for every player. The platform that presumes all the above is Lucky Block, where you can invest in a safe game and earn their native token.