Tickets for the Arcade Fire 2022 world tour go on sale today, including a gig in Glasgow.

The band will be taking to stages across the globe including visits to Paris, London and Washington DC.

The tour will begin in Dublin on Tuesday, August 30 and end in Toronto on Thursday, December 1.

Announcing The “WE” Tour !!! Can’t wait to see you all soon, along with our friends @FeistMusic and @beck



General tickets on sale Friday, May 13 at 10am local time. https://t.co/nVVCLCIXnt pic.twitter.com/sb8kvauumN — Arcade Fire (@arcadefire) May 6, 2022

Performing at Glasgow's OVO Hydro arena on September 5, other UK venues include Birmingham, Manchester and London.

Special guest Feist will be performing at some of the shows, including all of the UK dates.

How to get tickets to Arcade Fire Tour 2022

If you’d like to attend a show, tickets are going on sale today (May 13) at 10am via the LiveNation website.

Arcade Fire and PLUS1 have joined forces so that £1 per ticket will go to KANPE and their work supporting the most vulnerable communities in Haiti.

VIP Packages are also available including premium tickets and pre-show VIP lounge along with specially designed and exclusive merchandise.

Arcade Fire UK tour dates 2022

Here's a list of all the UK dates on Arcade Fire's 2022 world tour.

September 2 - Birmingham, Utilita Arena Birmingham

September 3 - Manchester, AO Arena

September 5 - Glasgow, OVO Hydro

September 8 - London, The O2