SCOTLAND'S maritime history has been captured in miniature as part of a new exhibition which celebrates vessels from paddle steamers to Clyde puffers.
A collection of model ships celebrating the work of Commonwealth Games gold medalist turned model builder Lachie Stewart goes on display later this month on the unique setting of the Maid of the Loch.
The exhibition is the next stage in the fundraising efforts to get the steamer sailing once again as she is currently undergoing a major restoration in Balloch.
Read more: Thank you Scotland - you did it! Covid memorial hits funds target
Visitors to the Champions of Steam exhibition will have the opportunity to climb onboard the famous paddle steamer, while she is on the slipway for essential repairs, to see the carefully curated exhibition in the ship’s main aft lounge.
Mr Stewart, who won gold in the 10,000 metres at the Commonwealth Games in 1970, has combined his lifelong passions for maritime history and model building to create a spectacular collection of ships which he has meticulously built over the last 60 years. Many of his works are already in notable private and public collections.
Read more: Revealed: Scottish island has biggest property price increase
From elegant paddle steamers to humble Clyde puffers, and from simple half-hull design models to magnificent display models, Mr Stewart shows great skill and insight into the history of ship building on the Clyde and the laborious processes that go into such quality model making. Many of the most famous ships built on the Clyde are represented, including PS Maid of the Loch and PS Caledonia.
Charli Summers, Activities Coordinator at Maid of the Loch and curator of Chariots of Steam, said: "This is the first time this incredible collection has been displayed to the public as a major exhibition and we are delighted to showcase these fine ship models. Lachie is not only a talented sporting hero but also a remarkable model builder who has built an important collection model ships over the last 60 years. Thirteen of his Clyde-built ships are on display. Lachie has been a supporter of the Maid of the Loch since it was launched on Loch Lomond in 1953 and so it is fitting that his first solo exhibition should be on board the paddle steamer.”
The Maid of the Loch is a much-loved feature on the bonnie banks of Loch Lomond, and she attracts thousands of visitors every year and, over the last 20 years, a loyal band of volunteers has focused every available hour on her restoration. With public support the Loch Lomond Steamship Company charity hope to safely steer the Maid to a new phase of her life, relaunching her as a fully operational paddle steamer in the next three years.
She is the last paddle steamer to be built in Britain and next year will celebrate her 70th birthday.
A recent crowdfunder campaign raised a total of £43,000 for replacement paddles. It triggered a further £15,000 awarded by the Paddle Steamer Preservation Society (PSPS), Britain’s longest established, largest and most successful steamship preservation group.
Chariots of Steam opens to the public on Saturday, May 21 at 11am until 4pm and will be open every weekend until the end of October this year.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here