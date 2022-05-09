Disruption is set to continue on a popular rail line after a train was derailed on Friday night. 

The train, which was not in service at Coatbridge Sunnyside around 9.30pm, saw disruption throughout the weekend. 

While the train has now returned to the depot, ScotRail staff are now working to repair the tracks between Shettleston in Glasgow and Bathgate in West Lothian. 

The line will remain closed until it is repaired with disruption expected until the end of Monday.

A total of eight replacement buses are operating between Shettleston and Bathgate to supplement the cancelled or delayed services. 

Some services, however, have been able to run including between Milngavie and Springburn, Bathgate and Edinburgh Waverley, Helensburgh and Bellgrove and finally between Balloch and Shettleston. 

It comes as the popular Argyle Line services have returned back to business as scheduled.

Services via Bridgeton, Glasgow Central Low Level and Exhibition Centre have returned after eight weeks of works on the line to improve functionality and performance.