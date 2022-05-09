An average of 1189 Scots tested positive for coronavirus each day over the past seven days as the Scottish Government begins a transition to less frequent updates. 

Covid-19 figures will only be updated on Mondays and Thursdays throughout the remainder of May after testing changed from a population-wide approach to a targeted one. 

The seven-day average of cases has continued a downward trend amid the changes to the testing policy. 

In an update on cases reported between May 2 and May 8, the Public Health Scotland noted a 44.6 per cent decrease in average cases compared to the previous seven-day period. 

Of the cases, 13.9 per cent were reinfections. 

Over the past seven days, a total of 101 people have died within 28-days of testing positive for the virus. 

On Sunday, there were a total of 1033 people in hospital with the virus of which 11 had been admitted to intensive care within the past 28 days and a further two who have spent more than 28 days in ICU.