Detectives investigating the murder of a 26-year-old woman have said a man has been arrested. 

Young mother Aimee Jane Cannon was found with a number of serious injuries at a property on Learmonth Crescent in West Calder at around 6.35pm on Saturday, May 7. 

In the early hours of Tuesday Police Scotland said a 25-year-old man had been arrested in connection with her murder.

Just hours before the arrest, Detective Superintendent Andrew Patrick said Ms Cannon had “been the victim of a brutal, sustained attack” and urged anyone with information about the incident to contact officers.

In a short statement released on social media, West Lothian Police said: "A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Aimee Jane Cannon. 

"Inquiries remain ongoing following the arrest.” 

Members of the public have been urged to submit information via an online portal