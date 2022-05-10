Detectives investigating the murder of a 26-year-old woman have said a man has been arrested.
Young mother Aimee Jane Cannon was found with a number of serious injuries at a property on Learmonth Crescent in West Calder at around 6.35pm on Saturday, May 7.
In the early hours of Tuesday Police Scotland said a 25-year-old man had been arrested in connection with her murder.
Just hours before the arrest, Detective Superintendent Andrew Patrick said Ms Cannon had “been the victim of a brutal, sustained attack” and urged anyone with information about the incident to contact officers.
In a short statement released on social media, West Lothian Police said: "A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Aimee Jane Cannon.
"Aimee Jane (26) was found with a number of serious injuries at a property on Learmonth Crescent, West Calder around 6.35pm on Saturday, 7 May, 2022.
"Inquiries remain ongoing following the arrest.”
Members of the public have been urged to submit information via an online portal.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here