A man has been charged in connection with the death of a Glasgow mother.

Amanda McAlear, aged 50, was found seriously injured in a property on Rye Road around 12.10pm on Sunday, May 8.

The 50-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement released through Police Scotland, her family said: "Amanda was a much loved mother, daughter and sister, who will be sorely missed."

A 62-year old man is expected in Glasgow Sheriff Court on Wednesday in connection with the incident.

Detective Chief Inspector Frank Travers said the incident posed no risk to the wider community.

He said: "Our thoughts remain with Amanda's family at what continues to be a difficult time for them.

"Our enquiries indicate that this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no risk to the wider community.

"I would also like to thank the local community for their patience, help and assistance during our investigation and to those who came forward with information."