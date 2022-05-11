Scots singer Paolo Nutini has teased the release of new music for the first time since 2014. 

It comes ahead of his expected return to the festival scene for TRNSMT 2022 in Glasgow. 

The Caustic Love star confirmed he will break his hiatus from music and release new music at 7.30pm BST. 

The announcement was made in a silent video posted to his social media page.

The Paisley-born star has also changed his Twitter profile banner and bio to read 'Lose It for a Little While'. 

He appeared at the Paisley Abbey in 2017 to perform at a charity-led concert for Syrian refugees, but has not toured the UK since 2015.

However, he has now begun a return to the music scene as he is was also announced as a headlining act at the Victorious Festival in Southsea, Hampshire set to take place in August.

 