What's the story?
World's Most Scenic Railway Journeys.
Tell me more.
The much-beloved Channel 5 documentary series, narrated by the dulcet tones of Bill Nighy, returns for a sixth outing. Celebrating breath-taking and beautiful train routes around the globe, first on the itinerary is a cracker on home turf: Scotland Coast to Coast.
The opening episode begins at Kyle of Lochalsh, the gateway to Skye, before travelling east across rugged Highland landscapes. The programme then winds its way through Speyside's whisky country and finally on to Aberdeen, examining the history of a line originally built to carry cattle south.
Not the mighty Cathcart Circle then?
Sadly, it doesn't look like it. But there is always next year.
Other destinations?
The 10-part series will visit Namibia and Italy, as well as the US. Among the stars of the upcoming episodes is the brilliantly named Pacific Surfliner, a train service that runs from the Mexican border at San Diego, following the Californian coast north to San Luis Obispo.
READ MORE: Wildlife filmmaker Gordon Buchanan reflects on his 30-year career
A sleek-looking and handsome locomotive covers the 350-mile trip, with highlights including the favourite beach of a former US president, an Oscar-winning tram and a masterclass in kitsch at the movie-themed Madonna Inn.
When can I watch?
World's Most Scenic Railway Journeys returns to Channel 5, Friday, 8pm.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here