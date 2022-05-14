What's the story?

World's Most Scenic Railway Journeys.

Tell me more.

The much-beloved Channel 5 documentary series, narrated by the dulcet tones of Bill Nighy, returns for a sixth outing. Celebrating breath-taking and beautiful train routes around the globe, first on the itinerary is a cracker on home turf: Scotland Coast to Coast.

World's Most Scenic Railway Journeys returns to Channel 5. Picture: BriteSpark Films/Channel 5

The opening episode begins at Kyle of Lochalsh, the gateway to Skye, before travelling east across rugged Highland landscapes. The programme then winds its way through Speyside's whisky country and finally on to Aberdeen, examining the history of a line originally built to carry cattle south.

Not the mighty Cathcart Circle then?

Sadly, it doesn't look like it. But there is always next year.

Other destinations?

The 10-part series will visit Namibia and Italy, as well as the US. Among the stars of the upcoming episodes is the brilliantly named Pacific Surfliner, a train service that runs from the Mexican border at San Diego, following the Californian coast north to San Luis Obispo.

READ MORE: Wildlife filmmaker Gordon Buchanan reflects on his 30-year career

A sleek-looking and handsome locomotive covers the 350-mile trip, with highlights including the favourite beach of a former US president, an Oscar-winning tram and a masterclass in kitsch at the movie-themed Madonna Inn.

When can I watch?

World's Most Scenic Railway Journeys returns to Channel 5, Friday, 8pm.