A CalMac ferry service linking South Uist to the mainland of Scotland is set to be cancelled for seven full days.
Essential repairs will see the MV Lord of the Isles, which operates between Mallaig and Lochboisdale, withdrawn from service from the afternoon on May 17 up until May 25 at the earliest.
Services will be cancelled from the 3.50pm departure from Mallaig on May 17 and will include the 9.40am departure from Lochboisdale on Wednesday, May 25.
Passengers are instead being advised to travel by foot on the Uig to Lochmaddy service while the drenched system is repaired on the vessel.
CalMac advised passengers requiring transport between Lochboisdale and Lochmaddy or Mallaig and Uig to contact port offices directly.
A statement added: "We appreciate the impact these cancellations have on our customers and communities and we apologise for the inconvenience this may cause; however, these repairs are necessary to allow the vessel to remain in service throughout the summer and to provide resilience to the service.
"Customers impacted by these cancellations will be contacted and can request a refund for their vehicle booking here - www.calmac.co.uk/refund-request-form.
"Passengers who are able to do so can travel by foot on the Uig – Lochmaddy service and anyone requiring transport between Lochboisdale – Lochmaddy and Mallaig – Uig should contact the port offices directly to arrange."
