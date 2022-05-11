A MAN has died after being injured at a building site in Glasgow.

Emergency services were called to Stepford Road in the city's East End this morning.

Police have now confirmed the man, aged 44, passed away at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing into the circumstances of the man's death.

Meanwhile, the Health and Safety Executive has been informed.

A force spokesperson said: “Officers received a report of a 44-year-old man having been injured at a building site on Stepford Road in Glasgow around 10.50am on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

Emergency services attended, however, the man died at the scene.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and the Health and Safety Executive has been informed.”