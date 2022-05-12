North Korea has fired three short-range ballistic missiles toward the sea, South Korea has claimed.

Seoul's Joint Chief of Staff said three missiles launched from the North’s capital region flew toward the waters off the country’s eastern coast on Thursday afternoon.

The launches came just hours after North Korea confirmed its first case of the coronavirus since the pandemic began.

They could underscore North Korea’s determination to press ahead with its efforts to expand its arsenal despite the virus outbreak to rally support behind the leader, Kim Jong Un, and keep up pressure on its rivals amid long-dormant nuclear diplomacy.

It comes after South Korea’s new president Yoon Suk Yeol vowed to pursue a negotiated settlement of North Korea’s threatening nuclear programme.