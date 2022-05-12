GLASGOW pupils had been evacuated from their classrooms after a threatening call was made to a primary school.

Officers were called to Corpus Christi school in Knightswood shortly after midday yesterday.

A search was carried out before children returned to their classes. 

The force is now investigating the incident and trying to trace who was responsible for making the call.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Officers from Police Scotland were called to an incident, believed to be a malicious call made to Corpus Christi school in Glasgow around 12.10pm on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

"A search was carried out in conjunction with the local authority and pupils returned to school. Enquiries are continuing to trace who is responsible.

"Police Scotland takes hoax calls extremely seriously. They divert police resources and cause disruption and alarm to the public.

"Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."