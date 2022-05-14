Police have launched an investigation after a man was stabbed outside a busy park on Glasgow’s Southside.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after the man was attacked by a group of teenagers at Queens Park in the city.

The incident happened near the Victoria Road entrance to the park around 8.30pm on Friday, 13 May.

The 24-year-old man was targeted by a group of males, described as being around 15 or 16-years-old and dressed in dark clothing.

He received treatment at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital and has since been discharged.

Detective Sergeant Craig Muir said: “Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing. The area was fairly busy at the time so I would urge anyone who witnessed the incident who has yet to speak to a police officer to get in touch.

“Enquiries so far suggest an unknown member of the public was in the area at the time and may have filmed the incident on their phone and we would be particularly keen to speak to them.

“We would also be keen to speak to any passing motorists who may have dashcam footage from the area around that time.”

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting reference 3551 of 13 May, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.