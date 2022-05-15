TRIBUTES have been paid to one of Glasgow's most influential cultural leaders after his death at the age of 85.

Leading businessman, banker and philanthropist Sir Angus Grossart championed the city's heritage buildings, leading the £8million fundraising effort to restore the world-renowned Burrell Collection.

Noble Grossart bank confirmed its CEO passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side.

His many high-profile positions included chairing roles for the Royal Bank of Scotland, National Galleries of Scotland, the Fine Art Society and Lyon & Turnbull, auctioneers.

John Swinney, Scotland's Deputy First Minister, said his contribution to the arts, culture, civic society and the economy in Scotland was "colossal."

He said:"I am so sorry to hear this news. Angus Grossart was an immensely successful Scottish businessman who put his strengths into creating a thriving country for us all.

"I will miss him deeply."

He was a founder board member of Glasgow Life, which oversees the city's cultural assets and former chief executive Bridget McConnell led tributes, praising his "absolute loyalty, love of culture and willingness to make huge efforts on our behalf."

She said he was still sending emails about Glasgow Life business days before his death on Friday.

"I will really miss him," she said.

"He said people often spoke of him as an Edinburgh man but he firmly saw himself as a Glasgow boy as he was school and university educated here.

"We didn’t always agree, but never fell out, the mark of real respect and friendship over the 24 years I have worked with him.

"Angus became a huge supporter of Glasgow during his time as chair of the heritage lottery.

"In 1998 when I started in Glasgow I met him on a visit to Kelvingrove where he described Glasgow as the best example of civic neglect in the country and challenged us to do something about it and pledged his support if we did.

"The rest is history: support for Kelvingrove, the Peoples' Palace, Riverside Museum and lots of other smaller projects too."

Born in Lanarkshire, he was schooled at The Glasgow Academy and studied law at Glasgow University. He proudly recalled honing his business skills at a Barrowlands stall selling reject toffee.

Sir Angus was presented with the Lord Provosts Loving Cup on March 15 for spearheading the restoration of the Burrell Collection - regarded as one of the city's highest awards.

Mrs McConnell recalled how he was "deeply moved" by the honour and said to her:”I will accept this particular award from my home city, as I believe in Love". I was a side to him not many will have seen."

"Angus was never simply a ‘supporter’ but a huge advocate for increasing our ambition for the city and in particular it’s cultural assets and for rising above what he often saw as the dead hand of bureaucracy.

"The Burrell renaissance was the fulcrum of his aspirations for Glasgow.

"He was an internationalist and believed that the Burrell Collection was one of the most significant single person collections in the world and tirelessly promoted the Burrell as such, in his role as chairman of the Burrell Renaissance, raising over £8m in private and trust donations towards the refurbishment."

She said he had contributed personally [he donated £1million] but refused to take any public recognition for his support.

She added: "Like so many other aspects of Glasgow Life’s work, I know that the success of the Burrell was not simply about Angus’s fundraising but the authority, personal commitment, international recognition and stamp of approval he brought to all that we do."

Mr Grossart was also a prominent newspaper chairman, chairing both the Scottish Daily Record and the Sunday Mail.

In a statement, Noble Grossart Bank said: “It is with profound sadness that we announce that Sir Angus McFarlane McLeod Grossart has passed away peacefully at home in Edinburgh on the May 13 with his family by his side after a short illness.”