FESTIVAL

Dumfries and Galloway Arts Festival, until May 29

The “largest rural performing arts festival” kicked off yesterday and continues until next Sunday, with a programme full of theatre, music and comedy, including Lost Voice Guy, pictured, who appears at Theatre Royal, Dumfries, next Friday. Oh, and the Annan Town Band are playing in the Crichton Memorial Church in the town next Saturday. To see the whole programme visit dgartsfestival.org.uk

THEATRE

Wuthering Heights King’s Theatre Edinburgh, Wednesday to Saturday

Emma Rice’s audacious National Theatre adaptation of Emily Bronte’s novel arrives in Edinburgh, bringing music and dance to Emily Bronte’s classic novel. The result is vividly theatrical in the best sense. Liam Tamne plays Heathcliff and Lucy McCormick appears as Catherine.

MUSIC

Lorde, Usher Hall, Edinburgh, Thursday

New Zealand’s finest also touches down in the capital next week for her only Scottish date on her current world tour in support of her third studio album Solar Power. And while the sun can’t be guaranteed for her visit, we can expect a show from one of pop’s most vital and thrilling talents. All together now. “I’m waiting for it, that green light, I want it …”

ART

The Enemy of Art, RGI Gallery, Glasgow, today

Last chance today to catch this exhibition celebrating the work of students and lecturers of the HND art and photography courses at Glasgow Kelvin College. An opportunity to see the next generation of artistic talent right at the beginning of their careers, including Steve Brooke, whose oil painting Mearnskirk you can see here.

TALK

My Last Supper: One Meal, A Lifetime in the Making with Jay Rayner, Perth Theatre, tomorrow

The food critic and restaurant reviewer comes to Perth to talk last suppers, how he almost burnt down a hotel because of his love of snails in garlic butter and how his late mother introduced him to oysters.