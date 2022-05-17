A man who died after a crash while doing the North Coast 500 has been named by police.
Robbie Waddell, 52, died following a crash on the A835 near Gorstan in the Highlands at around 8.35am on Sunday May 15.
He was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness where he later died.
In a statement to Police Scotland, Mr Waddell’s family revealed been completing the North Coast 500 route around the North of Scotland and said he died “doing something he always wanted to do”.
Mr Waddell’s family said: “We are absolutely heartbroken and still in a state of shock about the passing of our dad and husband. We can take comfort that the days leading up to his death would have been filled with joy.
“He leaves behind his wife, his two sons and his daughter. We will all miss him tremendously. We ask that people and the media respect our privacy during this hugely difficult time.”
Sergeant David Miller of Dingwall Road Policing said: “Our thoughts very much remain with Robbie’s family as they come to terms with their terrible loss.
“We are continuing to appeal to anyone with information on this incident, or potential dashcam footage of the vehicles involved, to come forward. Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting incident number 1135 of May 15.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here