The first refugee to be elected as a councillor in Scotland says she hopes to inspire and initiate change after her historic win.

‘Glasgow Girl’ Roza Salih will today take her seat in the Glasgow City Council’s debating chamber for the first time since being elected as an SNP councillor for Greater Pollok in the local elections earlier this month.

Ms Salih has campaigned for the rights of refugees since she was a teenager and with school friends formed the activism group the Glasgow Girls who protested against the dawn raids by immigration officials in Drumchapel in 2005 and inspired a musical drama.

And it is this campaigning spirit which is expected to shine through in corridors of the City Chambers. Councillor Salih says she will be vocal and wants to bring about change.

Newly elected Roza Salih celebrating after becoming SNP councillor for the Greater Pollok ward for Glasgow City Council. Photograph by Colin Mearns.

“It was overwhelming to be elected. There was a great feeling when they announce your name when you have been elected – Roza Salih. You hear it and I thought that’s me,” said Ms Salih.

“It means so much to me that I got elected to serve my city and I have received congratulatory messages from all over the world saying that it is such an inspirational story for young women everywhere. I came here as a child, growing up in Glasgow and now it is an honour to serve the city and the people of Greater Pollok.”

Her victory led to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon sharing her congratulations following the win: "Shedding a (very happy) tear at this result. From asylum seeker to SNP councillor."

Roza Salih with her parents Tania and Saleem. Photograph by Colin Mearns.

Ms Salih, who first stood as a councillor in the 2017 local elections, has a strong sense of standing up for people and giving them a voice.

She added: “I want to serve my community and giving a voice to residents and supporting them with their issues whether it be transport to work, poverty with people struggling to pay bills and put food on the table. I am here to speak for them.

“I have a campaigning background which I think is important as you understand issues when people come to you and try to get a solution."

While Ms Salih might only have just got her foot in the door, already she believes changes could be made and feels the role of a councillor should be a full time position.

Ms Salih added: “There are many issues that I would like to raise and bring to the council. I am someone who likes to make changes wherever I go.”

She believes making the role full-time would open up opportunities within the council for a younger generation.

“A councillor’s job is a part-time, but I think it should be a full-time job because it is so important,” she added. “If you get elected as a councillor you are the grassroots to the residents and you’re in direct contact with people and the issues they care about.

“As the role is currently part-time, it won’t suit everyone, but we should be encouraging young people to stand for elections as well to make a change in their community and maybe the role needs to be full-time so people can give it their full concentration. I’m just in my first few days and I’ve just looked into the council offices, but we do need to see more diversity encouraging different backgrounds, or young people and women to stand for election.”

The Pollokshields Trust and Govanhill Baths Community Trust Kenmure Street Festival of Resistance. Pictured is Cllr Roza Salih. Photograph by Colin Mearns.

Ms Salih, 33, arrived in Scotland as a young girl two decades ago when her family was forced to flee Iraq.

While at Drumchapel High School she was one of a small group of pupils who came together to protest at the detention of a friend.

From a school petition, the Glasgow Girls campaign grew and soon attracted national attention, highlighting wider concerns about the treatment of asylum seekers.

Ms Salih studied at the University of Strathclyde, graduating in 2013 with an honours degree in law and politics and later worked with the Scottish Refugee Council and the Education Strategy Commission to establish scholarships for asylum seekers.

She also co-founded Scottish Solidarity with Kurdistan, visiting Kurdish regions in Turkey as a human rights activist.

The Glasgow Girls fought for the rights of asylum seekers in the UK. Pictured from left is Roza Salih, Agnesa Murselaj, Emma and Amal Azzudin.

Five years ago she was inducted into the Saltire Society's hall of fame of outstanding women of Scotland.

“It is difficult to come here and set up a new life in a different city,” she added. “I have been accepted and people think of me as their own. I think with the situation in Ukraine people can see how quickly life can change – you could be a refugee tomorrow. You could have a great life and then your country is attacked and you become a refugee. It is out of your control, but I think Glasgow now understands what a refugee is. Twenty years ago you might have had to explain why you came to this country, but we have moved on and raised awareness and we have made an impact on what a refugee is.”