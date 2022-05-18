SNP MP Angus MacNeil has been banned from driving for three months after being found guilty of careless driving.

The Western Isles MP had been on trial on a charge of dangerous driving, but was instead convicted of the alternative charge.

It comes at the end of a trial at Lochmaddy Sheriff Court on the island of Uist in the Outer Hebrides.

As well as being banned from driving for three months he has been fined £1,500 by Sheriff Gordon Lamont.

The court had previously heard that in October 2020 a 17-year-old had been riding a dirt bike along the A888, near the Castlebay Community School on MacNeil’s home island of Barra, when the politician pulled out and crashed into him.