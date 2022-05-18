By Kara Kennedy

THE Great Eastern returns to Edinburgh this Saturday for another packed day of musical exploration and discovery. The all day multi-venue festival, which debuted to critical acclaim last November, has announced the first wave of acts set to perform at the follow-up.

Fresh from the release of her acclaimed third album, For You Who Are the Wronged on Mogwai’s Rock Action Records, the award-winning Kathryn Joseph leads a cavalcade of artists across several fantastic spaces in Edinburgh’s South Side.

Kathryn will be joined by electro-spiritual groove machines Free Love; Mercury-nominated Brighton indie punks Porridge Radio; dynamic synth + drums duo Soccer96 (ft. two-thirds of jazz-rock chaos engine The Comet is Coming); rising Glasgow heartbreakers The Joy Hotel; experimental-folk visionary Anna B Savage and English indie legends The Wave Pictures.

They will be joined by fast-rising artists including: deep tan, BULL, Hater, Naima Bock, Modern Studies, Peaness, Withered Hand, Tiberius B, Hailey Beavis, Iona Zajac, Banji, Magpie Blue, Phillip Jon Taylor, The Big Day and Amy Papiransky.