The Herald Property Awards for Scotland are fast approaching, but there is still time for companies to submit their entries before Thursday, 2 June when the deadline for entries closes.

These awards are the most prestigious of their kind in Scotland and a win here is an accolade that’s recognised both throughout the industry and by the house-buying public.

The list of winners across the award’s 15-year history include some of the best high volume, niche developments and one-off designs as well as key regeneration projects that have breathed new life into Scotland’s cities.

But the awards aren’t just about bricks and mortar, they focus on people too, recognising innovation and high performance amongst the property sector’s professional groups.

This year’s awards ceremony will take place on Thursday, 29 September at Doubletree by Hilton Glasgow Central but before then the judges will have criss-crossed the country, visiting every property and development that has been submitted.

Amongst those clocking up the miles will be Andrew McFarlane, Consultant, DM Hall and Chair of the judging panel, who says: “The entire judging panel is looking forward to visiting entries to see what our industry can produce.”

Amongst the 17 categories this year is ‘Estate Agent of the Year’, sponsored by Landmark Scotland.

Lorna Kerr, Business Development Director, Landmark Scotland, part of the Landmark Information Group, which is the UK’s biggest provider of property and land information says: “The Estate Agency of the year category will recognise the very best Scottish agency firms that have grown and adapted their business despite difficult and unstable market conditions; these firms embrace new innovations in marketing and customer service to become the ‘go to’ agent in their area. With the deadline looming for entries, I envisage the most forward thinking and entrepreneurial firms will be readying their submissions, ensuring a chance for celebration on the night.”

Also looking forward to the event is Raymond Baxter, regional director, NHBC, who says:“We’re delighted to be supporting this year’s Herald Property Awards as sponsor of the ‘Affordable Housing Development of the Year’ category, recognising those demonstrating construction excellence whilst making a positive impact on their local community.”

Meanwhile John Strange, director of buildings insurance claims and property reinstatement specialists, Aspray Glasgow West, sponsors of the The Residential Letting Team of the Year category has urged letting agents to submit their entries now ahead of the deadline.

“Entering the awards is a great way to show recognition for your business and your team and to acknowledge all the hard work that has been carried out over what has been a challenging couple of years.”

The Daw group has supported The Herald Property Awards since they were launched and Gary Daw, managing director, Daw Signs, says: “We’re thrilled to be sponsoring the Best Show Home category – I’d encourage anyone with a show home worth showing off to get involved. This is a great opportunity to showcase your work to others in the industry and a wonderful accolade for the winner. The winning design should enhance the space and be created with the potential buyer in mind.”

And Deane Harrison, sales and marketing director, Daw Interiors, says: “We’re delighted to be sponsoring the Best Family Home category – before the deadline we’d love to see more entries for a family home that’s creative, clever and would suit families of all shapes and sizes. Our entrants should have a home design that’s affordable and meets the needs of a wide range of families.”

Other sponsors include STAR Recruitment and Ross & Liddell and amongst the regular categories of Best Apartment and Best Renovation/Conversion is a new Green Housing Award that will recognise those manufacturers and suppliers that are leading the way in safeguarding the future of the construction industry and contributing towards the net-zero carbon movement with products including heat pumps and natural building materials.

The Herald Property Awards for Scotland 2022 will be hosted by Garry Spence, Clyde 1 DJ and one of the country’s most recognisable voices and the event promises to be a party to remember, providing one of the best opportunities of the year for industry figures to get together and catch up on some of the networking that they have missed out on over the last two years.

Full details of how to enter and to book a table for the night can be found at https://newsquestscotlandevents.com/events/heraldpropertyawards/