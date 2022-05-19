Five people were arrested in Glasgow city centre after Rangers fans gathered to watch their team take on Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League final held in Seville.

A "proportionate" policing plan was in place in Glasgow on Wednesday night, with Glasgow City Council even fencing off parts of George Square.

However, the city's chief superintendent Mark Sutherland confirmed the force saw no serious public disorder and thanked fans for "behaving responsibly throughout".

He said: “A proportionate policing plan was in place in Glasgow during the Europa League final held in Seville and we worked with a range of partners, including Rangers Football Club and Glasgow City Council, to ensure public safety and reduce disruption to the wider community.

“The evening passed without any serious public disorder and I would like to thank the vast majority of supporters who gathered across Glasgow to support their team in this match and behaved responsibly throughout."

The five arrests were made in connection with minor acts of disorder.

Parts of George Square were fenced off on Wednesday.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s team lost out to the German side in a tense penalty shootout after the match ran into extra time.

Fans who had watched the game in Glasgow insisted the players “did us proud”.

One said: “We did really well and that’s what matters. You can’t ask for more than what they did.

“In life, you get defeated. If it wasn’t going to be this game, it would be the next game.

“The atmosphere in Glasgow is really, really poor right now but I’ve had a good night.”

After the final whistle blew in Seville, politicians from across the political spectrum praised Rangers for their performance as they commiserated with the team.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said the players had done “yourselves, your amazing fans and Scotland proud”.

He added it had been a “fantastic achievement to get to a major European final”, but “it just wasn’t to be on a hot night in Seville”.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf – a Celtic fan – said the penalty shootout had been a “cruel, cruel way to lose it” but he added that the fans “should be proud of their team getting to the final”.

Glasgow officers continue to investigate outbreaks of minor disorder in the city following the match.

The chief superintendent added: “Five people were arrested during the evening in connection with minor acts of disorder and reports will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

"We are aware of further localised outbreaks of minor disorder in the city following the match.

"Enquiries into these are ongoing and appropriate action will be taken where any criminal behaviour is identified.”