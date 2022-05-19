A KILT hire company has warned of possible shortages amid a "record number" of weddings due to take place this summer.
Scotland's wedding industry is booming after all legal pandemic restrictions were lifted, paving the way for many delayed weddings.
Bosses at one kilt hire store, with premises in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Dundee, cautioned that Scotland could "run out of kilts" for hire for the special event.
David Dalrymple said: "We have never seen such a high level of demand for kilt hire.
"The pandemic has created a record number of wedding bookings for the summer; some people have been waiting since early 2020 to tie the knot, there’s also those people who cancelled in 2021 plus couples who had always planned to get married in 2022 all trying to secure a kilt for their big day.
"Everyone needs one at the same time and although we’ve managed to accommodate all requests so far, others have already reached their capacity for the whole summer."
It comes as spending on non-food categories such as clothing and accessories saw a boost in April which was attributed to more social occasions including weddings, and holidaying.
Meanwhile, a top Scottish wedding celebrant told the Herald that weddings are more "popular than ever" after the pandemic hit.
Andrew Scott said: "If anything, lockdown has taught us that tomorrow is not guaranteed and we should appreciate the little moments because one day we will look back and realise they were monumental.
"I think church weddings are not as prevalent as they once were. People want to find what is important to them."
He was recently named Best Independent Wedding Celebrant (Scotland) in the 2022 Global Wedding Awards.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here