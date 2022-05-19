A KILT hire company has warned of possible shortages amid a "record number" of weddings due to take place this summer.

Scotland's wedding industry is booming after all legal pandemic restrictions were lifted, paving the way for many delayed weddings.

Bosses at one kilt hire store, with premises in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Dundee, cautioned that Scotland could "run out of kilts" for hire for the special event.

David Dalrymple said: "We have never seen such a high level of demand for kilt hire.

"The pandemic has created a record number of wedding bookings for the summer; some people have been waiting since early 2020 to tie the knot, there’s also those people who cancelled in 2021 plus couples who had always planned to get married in 2022 all trying to secure a kilt for their big day.

"Everyone needs one at the same time and although we’ve managed to accommodate all requests so far, others have already reached their capacity for the whole summer."

It comes as spending on non-food categories such as clothing and accessories saw a boost in April which was attributed to more social occasions including weddings, and holidaying.

Meanwhile, a top Scottish wedding celebrant told the Herald that weddings are more "popular than ever" after the pandemic hit.

Andrew Scott said: "If anything, lockdown has taught us that tomorrow is not guaranteed and we should appreciate the little moments because one day we will look back and realise they were monumental.

"I think church weddings are not as prevalent as they once were. People want to find what is important to them."

He was recently named Best Independent Wedding Celebrant (Scotland) in the 2022 Global Wedding Awards.