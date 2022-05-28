MUSIC
Finley Quaye, Liquid Room, Edinburgh, Wednesday and Oran Mor, Glasgow, Thursday
The return of Scottish pop’s lost boy. Celebrating a quarter of a century since the release of his debut album Maverick A Strike, the Edinburgh-born musician has spent most of the years in between in the papers for mostly all the wrong reasons. These Scottish gigs will hopefully remind us why we cared in the first place.
COMEDY
Patrick Kielty, The Queen’s Hall, Edinburgh, Wednesday, Eden Court Theatre, Inverness, Thursday, The Lemon Tree, Aberdeen, Friday, and Tramway, Glasgow on Friday
Recently interviewed in these pages, the Irish comedian returns to live performance for the first time in five years, with his new show Borderline, which talks about Northern Ireland. But with jokes. Supplementary laughs for anyone who is already missing Derry Girls.
MUSIC
Big Time, Angel Olsen, out Friday
The American singer-songwriter returns with a new album which is as good a reason as any to look forward to summer. Listening to Olsen, it’s difficult to know which is bigger, her heart or her voice. Best enjoy now as we won’t have a chance to see he live until the autumn.
ART
Glasgow School of Art Degree Show, Glasgow, from Wednesday to June 19
The annual opportunity to spot up-and-coming talents as the country’s art schools put on a show for the general public. The GSA opens its doors on Wednesday. Edinburgh College of Art’s Graduate Show opens next Saturday, and Gray’s School of Art Degree Show in Aberdeen follows a week later. And if you hurry you can still catch Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art & Design’s degree show in Dundee. It closes tomorrow.
MEMOIR
And Away, Bob Mortimer, Gallery Books, £8.99
Bob Mortimer’s sweet, silly, sad memoir comes out in paperback on Thursday. It takes in childhood tragedy, comedy surrealism and his days as a solicitor, peeling back the curtain on his daft lad persona in the process. Reading it is like spending the day with one of your favourite friends.
