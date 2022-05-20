THE door of a Glasgow bank has been smashed to pieces.
A cordon has been put in place at Barclays on Argyle Street, in the city centre.
Police say they were made aware of the vandalism at 5.50am this morning.
Staff could be seen climbing over the cordon to get access to the premises.
Shocked employees could also be seen analysing the damage.
The reason for the vandalism is not yet known.
An investigation has been launched.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to reports of windows smashed at a premises on Argyle Street, Glasgow at around 5.50am on Friday, May 20, 2022.
“Enquiries are ongoing.
"Anyone with any information should contact police on 101 quoting incident 0497 of May 20.”
Barclays have been contacted for comment.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated...
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here