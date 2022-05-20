THE door of a Glasgow bank has been smashed to pieces.

A cordon has been put in place at Barclays on Argyle Street, in the city centre.

Police say they were made aware of the vandalism at 5.50am this morning.

Staff could be seen climbing over the cordon to get access to the premises.

Shocked employees could also be seen analysing the damage.

The reason for the vandalism is not yet known.

An investigation has been launched.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to reports of windows smashed at a premises on Argyle Street, Glasgow at around 5.50am on Friday, May 20, 2022.

“Enquiries are ongoing.

"Anyone with any information should contact police on 101 quoting incident 0497 of May 20.”

Barclays have been contacted for comment.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated...