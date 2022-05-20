Eleven new cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in the UK, bringing the total up to 20.

Health secretary Sajid Javid said most of the cases were mild but that more doses of the vaccine which is effective against the viral infection have been secured.

Monkeypox is usually linked to travel to West Africa where the infection is endemic, but since the first case emerged in the UK there has been evidence of community transmission within England.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) confirmed the first case of monkeypox on May 7, with the patient having recently travelled to Nigeria.

However, since a number of cases have been identified where there are no travel links to a country where the viral infection is commonly found.

READ MORE: What is monkeypox, symptoms and are there cases in Scotland?

Mr Javid said: “UKHSA have confirmed 11 new cases of Monkeypox in the UK. This morning I updated G7 health ministers on what we know so far.

“Most cases are mild, and I can confirm we have procured further doses of vaccines that are effective against monkeypox.”

UKHSA have confirmed 11 new cases of Monkeypox in the UK. This morning I updated G7 Health Ministers on what we know so far. Most cases are mild, and I can confirm we have procured further doses of vaccines that are effective against Monkeypox. pic.twitter.com/T7ECf0E4AW — Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) May 20, 2022

Initial symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion.

A rash can develop, often beginning on the face, then spreading to other parts of the body including the genitals.

The rash changes and goes through different stages, and can look like chickenpox or syphilis, before finally forming a scab, which later falls off.

With recent cases being identified predominantly in gay, bisexual or men who have sex with men (MSM), the UKHSA advised these groups to be alert to any unusual rashe or lesions.