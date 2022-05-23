When one of the richest men in the world decided it was time to indulge in his love of fine objects, some of the land’s most accomplished designers sharpened their pencils and got to work.

Allowing their imaginations to run wild and guided by the keen eye of the fabulously rich 3rd Marquess of Bute, they designed spectacular jewellery, furniture, stained glass, silver, watercolours and metalwork.

While they may have drawn on everything from nature to the Gothic revival for inspiration, the starting point was the same: a blank sheet of paper, a collection of pencils and a bolt of inspiration.

Now the sketches of their designs – showing meticulous attention to detail – and the precious objects they became, have been reunited for a fascinating exhibition that celebrates the imagination and craftsmanship of 19th century design.

The exhibition, at Mount Stuart House on the Isle of Bute, brings the designs and designers behind some of the Marquess’ most prized possessions together with their creations, revealing the process behind how they were conceived, designed and eventually brought to life.

In many cases, it is the first time the objects have been shown in public, and a rare chance for visitors to see the sketches and notes made by designers and patrons as they strived to create objects that would be admired for generations to come.

The exhibition also explores the Bute family legacy of commissioning and collection Arts & Crafts and Gothic Revival masterpieces for their extraordinary Neo-Gothic mansion on the island.

Among the items on show is the stunning marriage brooch of Gwendolen, the 3rd Marchioness of Bute, designed by one of the greatest art architects of his age, William Burges.

Once described by the Marchioness as “ugly Burges who designs lovely things” he enjoyed a decade long creative partnership with her which led to a range of delightful objects incorporating his own humorous imagination and interest in historic techniques such as the use of cabochon and uncut stones.

Among the most breath-taking is a wedding brooch created for her, inspired by sumptuous portraits of Tudor royalty and topped by the coronet of the Marchioness in pearls, enamel and gold.

It is being shown alongside his sketches; a work of art in themselves, they show his attention to detail even down to the lustre of the pearls, the light dancing on the surface of blood red rubies and the subtle changes from his original vision to the completed piece.

Another of Burges’ pieces on show for the first time is a carved Chinese crystal beaker which he transformed into a highly personal and charming object of silver, enamel, crystal, pearls, and semi-precious stones.

Known as the ‘Cat Cup’, it shows his magpie-like preoccupation with jewels and precious stones, and features a delightful silver and pearl figure of a cat with emerald eyes and sapphire pendant collar, playing with a coral ball. Six silver mice sit below, while the inside of the lid depicts scenes from Puss in Boots in enamel.

The 3rd Marquess of Bute, John Crichton-Stuart, was just six months old when he inherited the vast fortune that had been accumulated by his wealthy aristocratic forefathers and his industrialist father, who invested heavily in developing Cardiff as a port.

With huge riches at their disposal, he and his wife became prolific patrons, responsible for the building of Mount Stuart as well as the commissioning or purchasing of many decorative art objects in the 19th-century.

The family’s enthusiasm for Victorian fantasy and craftsmanship continued with successive generations, with important acquisitions and collecting by the 4th, 6th, and 7th Marquesses of Bute.

Included in the exhibition is the intricate, bejewelled detail of Mount Stuart’s Master Key, inlaid with rubies, amethysts, and turquoise, and the heraldic stained-glass windows designed by Horatio Walter Lonsdale and gifted by the 3rdMarquess of Bute to the Rothesay Burgh Town Hall and Council to mark Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee.

Also on show will be mother-of-pearl and ebony-inlaid walnut furniture carved with flowerheads and foliage designed by the Scottish architect Robert Weir Schultz, a delicate pendant lamp designed by Robert Weir Schultz for the 3rd Marquess’ London home, works by William Morris and Clutha glassware from the Glasgow glassworks of James Couper & Sons.

Mount Stuart curator Jessica Insley said: “Selecting works from the Bute Collection has been an incredibly rewarding process - exploring everything from written correspondence of the Bute family discussing design details, to beautiful watercolour drawings and long-lost maquettes.

“While the objects themselves are masterpieces, what makes this group of items even more remarkable is that the corresponding original design drawings have also been preserved. The survival of both drawing and object together is incredibly rare, and I was passionate about bringing these pairings together for the public to see for the first time.”

Mount Stuart is known for its world-class art collection, the core of which was amassed by the 3rd Earl of Bute in the 18th century. It includes 18th and 19th century British portraiture by Ramsay, Reynolds, Gainsborough, Lawrence, and Raeburn, 16th-century Italian masterpieces, and a significant collection of Dutch and Flemish Old Masters.

The collection held at the house includes architectural drawings and artefacts such as a Shakespeare First Folio and a book with handwritten annotations by Robert Burns.

Fantasy to Fabrication begins on May 25 and runs until October 30.