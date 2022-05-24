Glasgow has fallen behind other Scottish local authority areas in completing the census.

The latest figures from the National Record of Scotland (NRS) showed only two council areas had a return rate above 90 per cent as the once-in-a-decade survey enters its final week.

However, the minimum targeted uptake for the whole of Scotland has been put at 94 per cent to ensure the study's quality.

The survey, which is a legal requirement and could see Scots fined up to £1,000, was extended by four weeks after 600,000 households had not completed it by April 28.

Now as the extended deadline on May 31 approaches, the return rate in Glasgow is the lowest in Scotland with 77.8 per cent of households completing it by 4am on Monday, May 23.

Aberdeenshire and the Western Isles have both now exceeded 90 per cent and a total of 19 council areas have reached 85 per cent.

Extending the completion date to May is set to cost the Scottish Government up to £10 million of extra funding.

It had already previously been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic which pushed up costs to carry out the once-in-a-decade survey by more than £20m. Censuses in other parts of the UK went ahead as planned in March 2021.

Census uptake rates in the rest of the UK reached 97 per cent last year, but the latest Scottish census completion rate stood at 84.8 per cent.

Angus Robertson, secretary for the constitution, external affairs and culture said: “Thousands of households are continuing to submit their returns before the deadline.

"It’s great that we are seeing this increase in census response rates right across Scotland, but it is vital that we secure as high a rate as possible so that the census can be effective in delivering its many benefits for future public services.

"Census data informs how and where public money is spent on vital services, from the building of new schools and hospitals to improving transport links and understanding health needs.

The MSP urged households yet to complete the census "to do so immediately".

The chief executive at the NRS also urged for more people to "step forward and complete" the survey.

Paul Lowe said: “I want to say a huge thank you to everyone across Scotland who has already done their bit and completed their return.

"We are making good progress but we need more in our communities to step forward and complete, to help achieve the important and long lasting benefits of the census."

You can complete the census online at census.gov.scot. If you need one you can get a new internet access code from the website via text, email or letter or via the call centre on 0800 030 8308. You can also complete on a paper form which can be ordered from the free helpline or online.