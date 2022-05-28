Saturday May 28

The Goonies, Channel 5, 3.05pm

Produced by Steven Spielberg, directed by Richard Donner and a huge influence on season one of Stranger Things, this much-loved 1985 family adventure follows a gang of youngsters who spy a chance to save their homes from developers after they discover a map leading to a legendary pirate’s long-lost treasure. Unfortunately, to get their hands on the loot, they’ll need to navigate a series of booby traps and stay one step ahead of a gang of criminals. Led by a talented young cast that includes Sean Astin, Corey Feldman, Josh Brolin and Martha Plimpton, The Goonies will delight kids and nostalgic adults alike, although grown-ups seeing it for the first time may occasionally find themselves wishing that the on-screen youngsters would shut up for a minute.

The Company You Keep, BBC One, 11.20pm

Robert Redford directs this 2012 thriller about 1960s radicals whose past catches up to them. Susan Sarandon stars as a housewife who, after 30 years of living under an assumed identity, turns herself into the FBI over her part in an ill-fated robbery carried out by an underground militant group. Her story prompts a young journalist (Shia LaBeouf) to do some further digging, which leads him to discover that respected lawyer Jim (Redford) was also once part of the cell. Realising he is now a wanted man and a murder suspect, Jim goes on the run to find Mimi (Julie Christie), the woman who can clear his name. It’s not the most exciting thriller, but it’s thoughtful and well-acted by the great cast.

Sunday May 29

Monsters University, BBC One, 2pm

Mike Wazowski (voiced by Billy Crystal) excitedly heads off to university to realise his dream of becoming a scarer. He befriends shy roommate Randall Boggs (Steve Buscemi) and impresses his teachers by regurgitating facts from textbooks. However, classmate James P Sullivan, aka Sulley (John Goodman), gets all the attention and is courted by the Roar Omega Roar fraternity and its dashing president, Johnny Worthington (Nathan Fillion). Eventually, Mike snaps and declares war on Sulley, and the rivals’ fates rest on an end-of-term exam, which must be passed or Dean Hardscrabble (Helen Mirren) will expel them from the course. Monsters University boasts the same appealing cocktail of comedy, action and touching friendship as its predecessor, Monsters, Inc, including some lively supporting performances.

Wild Rose, Film 4, 11.20pm

Rose-Lynn Harlan (Jessie Buckley) is released from prison with a security tag on her ankle to ensure she observes a night-time curfew. She returns home to Glasgow to rebuild the shattered trust of her two young children. Rose-Lynn’s purse-lipped mother Marion (Julie Walters) fears her daughter will abandon the kids again to chase impossible dreams of becoming a country music singer in Nashville. Regardless, Rose-Lynn earns money as a cleaning lady for well-to-do Susannah (Sophie Okonedo), who is dazzled by her talent and tries to help launch her career. Tom Harper’s picture blooms with a few pleasing narrative thorns, anchored by Buckley’s raw power and incredible voice, as well as sterling support from Walters and Okonedo as two very different embodiments of nurturing motherhood.

Monday May 30

Beast, Film 4, 11.15pm

Shot partly on location in Jersey, Beast is a brooding adult fairy tale of female empowerment and sexual awakening. Haunted by a shocking incident in her past, flame-haired shrinking violet Moll (Jessie Buckley) submits to a joyless life under the thumb of her domineering mother, Hilary (Geraldine James). But then Moll encounters poacher and handyman Pascal (Johnny Flynn), whose wilful disregard for etiquette is a thrilling antidote to the starchy formality practised by her mother. The misfits fall head over heels in lust – and then Pascal becomes a suspect in the hunt for the murderer of young women on the island. Writer-director Michael Pearce’s impressive debut jangles nerves like a persistent itch you can’t quite reach, while Buckley and Flynn are an electrifying pairing.

Tuesday May 31

Ophelia, BBC Two, 12am

Adapted from the novel by Lisa Klein, Claire McCarthy’s 2018 drama directed by Claire McCarthy, which rewrites Shakespeare’s Hamlet from the perspective of the female protagonist. Motherless and poorly treated by her father Polonius (Dominic Mafham), Ophelia (Daisy Ridley) is taken under the motherly wing of Queen Gertrude (Naomi Watts), who installs the innocent as a lady-in-waiting. Ophelia catches the eye of Prince Hamlet (George MacKay) and their flirtation burns fiercely following the death of Hamlet’s father, who is usurped in the queen’s bed by his brother Claudius (Clive Owen). As the prince surrenders his grasp on his sanity, strong personalities in the royal court compete for supremacy.

Wednesday June 1

Hidden Figures, Film 4, 6.30pm

Katherine Johnson (Taraji P Henson) and fellow mathematicians Mary Jackson (Janelle Monae) and Dorothy Vaughan (Octavia Spencer) work in the segregated West Computing Group in Hampton, Virginia. They are part of Nasa’s concerted effort to put a man into space before the Soviets. Al Harrison (Kevin Costner), director of the Space Task Group, desperately needs a mathematician in his team to check computations. Supervisor Vivian Mitchell (Kirsten Dunst) selects Katherine, who is the first African-American to work with Al’s crack squad. Based on an inspirational true story, Hidden Figures is a crowd-pleasing drama, emboldened by sparkling performances from Henson, Monae and Spencer. Sterling support from Costner and Dunst, and a dramatic role for Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons, add to the golden lustre.

Thursday June 2

Cat People, BBC Four, 9.05pm

Director Val Lewton’s classic 1942 horror stars Simone Simon as Irene, a Serbian fashion illustrator living in New York who strikes up a romance with US marine engine Oliver (Kent Smith). She reveals she believes she’s descended from a line of people who turn into deadly panthers when aroused to passion, but he asks her to marry him anyway. However, when she refuses to consummate their marriage out of fear of what might happen, he turns to another woman - and that’s when Irene’s passions are really inflamed. The movie was remade in 1982 with David Bowie but the original remains the best, telling its story with economy (the run-time is a mere 72 minutes) and atmosphere.

Friday June 3

Pride, BBC Two, 10.25pm

During the miners’ strike, Mark Ashton (Ben Schnetzer), the charismatic leader of the young, impassioned campaigners who operate out of the Gay’s The Word bookshop in London, convinces his coterie they should rattle their tins for a randomly selected Welsh community. Mining representative Dai (Paddy Considine) invites Mark and his friends to the Dulais Valley where committee members Hefina (Imelda Staunton), Cliff (Bill Nighy) and Sian (Jessica Gunning) embrace the fundraisers with open arms. However, some of the locals are less impressed. Based on an inspirational true story, Pride is a barnstorming culture-clash comedy drama that lives up to its title. Performances are exemplary (bar a few wobbles with the Welsh accents) and there’s a fiery turn from Schnetzer as the fresh-faced trailblazer.