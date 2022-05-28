Saturday May 28
The Goonies, Channel 5, 3.05pm
Produced by Steven Spielberg, directed by Richard Donner and a huge influence on season one of Stranger Things, this much-loved 1985 family adventure follows a gang of youngsters who spy a chance to save their homes from developers after they discover a map leading to a legendary pirate’s long-lost treasure. Unfortunately, to get their hands on the loot, they’ll need to navigate a series of booby traps and stay one step ahead of a gang of criminals. Led by a talented young cast that includes Sean Astin, Corey Feldman, Josh Brolin and Martha Plimpton, The Goonies will delight kids and nostalgic adults alike, although grown-ups seeing it for the first time may occasionally find themselves wishing that the on-screen youngsters would shut up for a minute.
The Company You Keep, BBC One, 11.20pm
Robert Redford directs this 2012 thriller about 1960s radicals whose past catches up to them. Susan Sarandon stars as a housewife who, after 30 years of living under an assumed identity, turns herself into the FBI over her part in an ill-fated robbery carried out by an underground militant group. Her story prompts a young journalist (Shia LaBeouf) to do some further digging, which leads him to discover that respected lawyer Jim (Redford) was also once part of the cell. Realising he is now a wanted man and a murder suspect, Jim goes on the run to find Mimi (Julie Christie), the woman who can clear his name. It’s not the most exciting thriller, but it’s thoughtful and well-acted by the great cast.
Sunday May 29
Monsters University, BBC One, 2pm
Mike Wazowski (voiced by Billy Crystal) excitedly heads off to university to realise his dream of becoming a scarer. He befriends shy roommate Randall Boggs (Steve Buscemi) and impresses his teachers by regurgitating facts from textbooks. However, classmate James P Sullivan, aka Sulley (John Goodman), gets all the attention and is courted by the Roar Omega Roar fraternity and its dashing president, Johnny Worthington (Nathan Fillion). Eventually, Mike snaps and declares war on Sulley, and the rivals’ fates rest on an end-of-term exam, which must be passed or Dean Hardscrabble (Helen Mirren) will expel them from the course. Monsters University boasts the same appealing cocktail of comedy, action and touching friendship as its predecessor, Monsters, Inc, including some lively supporting performances.
Wild Rose, Film 4, 11.20pm
Rose-Lynn Harlan (Jessie Buckley) is released from prison with a security tag on her ankle to ensure she observes a night-time curfew. She returns home to Glasgow to rebuild the shattered trust of her two young children. Rose-Lynn’s purse-lipped mother Marion (Julie Walters) fears her daughter will abandon the kids again to chase impossible dreams of becoming a country music singer in Nashville. Regardless, Rose-Lynn earns money as a cleaning lady for well-to-do Susannah (Sophie Okonedo), who is dazzled by her talent and tries to help launch her career. Tom Harper’s picture blooms with a few pleasing narrative thorns, anchored by Buckley’s raw power and incredible voice, as well as sterling support from Walters and Okonedo as two very different embodiments of nurturing motherhood.
Monday May 30
Beast, Film 4, 11.15pm
Shot partly on location in Jersey, Beast is a brooding adult fairy tale of female empowerment and sexual awakening. Haunted by a shocking incident in her past, flame-haired shrinking violet Moll (Jessie Buckley) submits to a joyless life under the thumb of her domineering mother, Hilary (Geraldine James). But then Moll encounters poacher and handyman Pascal (Johnny Flynn), whose wilful disregard for etiquette is a thrilling antidote to the starchy formality practised by her mother. The misfits fall head over heels in lust – and then Pascal becomes a suspect in the hunt for the murderer of young women on the island. Writer-director Michael Pearce’s impressive debut jangles nerves like a persistent itch you can’t quite reach, while Buckley and Flynn are an electrifying pairing.
Tuesday May 31
Ophelia, BBC Two, 12am
Adapted from the novel by Lisa Klein, Claire McCarthy’s 2018 drama directed by Claire McCarthy, which rewrites Shakespeare’s Hamlet from the perspective of the female protagonist. Motherless and poorly treated by her father Polonius (Dominic Mafham), Ophelia (Daisy Ridley) is taken under the motherly wing of Queen Gertrude (Naomi Watts), who installs the innocent as a lady-in-waiting. Ophelia catches the eye of Prince Hamlet (George MacKay) and their flirtation burns fiercely following the death of Hamlet’s father, who is usurped in the queen’s bed by his brother Claudius (Clive Owen). As the prince surrenders his grasp on his sanity, strong personalities in the royal court compete for supremacy.
Wednesday June 1
Hidden Figures, Film 4, 6.30pm
Katherine Johnson (Taraji P Henson) and fellow mathematicians Mary Jackson (Janelle Monae) and Dorothy Vaughan (Octavia Spencer) work in the segregated West Computing Group in Hampton, Virginia. They are part of Nasa’s concerted effort to put a man into space before the Soviets. Al Harrison (Kevin Costner), director of the Space Task Group, desperately needs a mathematician in his team to check computations. Supervisor Vivian Mitchell (Kirsten Dunst) selects Katherine, who is the first African-American to work with Al’s crack squad. Based on an inspirational true story, Hidden Figures is a crowd-pleasing drama, emboldened by sparkling performances from Henson, Monae and Spencer. Sterling support from Costner and Dunst, and a dramatic role for Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons, add to the golden lustre.
Thursday June 2
Cat People, BBC Four, 9.05pm
Director Val Lewton’s classic 1942 horror stars Simone Simon as Irene, a Serbian fashion illustrator living in New York who strikes up a romance with US marine engine Oliver (Kent Smith). She reveals she believes she’s descended from a line of people who turn into deadly panthers when aroused to passion, but he asks her to marry him anyway. However, when she refuses to consummate their marriage out of fear of what might happen, he turns to another woman - and that’s when Irene’s passions are really inflamed. The movie was remade in 1982 with David Bowie but the original remains the best, telling its story with economy (the run-time is a mere 72 minutes) and atmosphere.
Friday June 3
Pride, BBC Two, 10.25pm
During the miners’ strike, Mark Ashton (Ben Schnetzer), the charismatic leader of the young, impassioned campaigners who operate out of the Gay’s The Word bookshop in London, convinces his coterie they should rattle their tins for a randomly selected Welsh community. Mining representative Dai (Paddy Considine) invites Mark and his friends to the Dulais Valley where committee members Hefina (Imelda Staunton), Cliff (Bill Nighy) and Sian (Jessica Gunning) embrace the fundraisers with open arms. However, some of the locals are less impressed. Based on an inspirational true story, Pride is a barnstorming culture-clash comedy drama that lives up to its title. Performances are exemplary (bar a few wobbles with the Welsh accents) and there’s a fiery turn from Schnetzer as the fresh-faced trailblazer.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here