In this guide, we will tell you everything related to Loopring crypto coins. We tell you where to buy Loopring in the UK 2022 and how to buy LRC token. We also go over the reasons to buy Loopring as well as the risks to investing in the token today.

How to buy Loopring in the UK: Quick Steps

Are you based in the UK and looking to jump straight to buying Loopring? Follow this simple three-step guide that teaches you how to buy these LRC tokens in the UK today.

Step 1: Open an account

Start by creating a user account on crypto exchanges. The process is straightforward and the crypto exchange will only ask for basic personal information and identity verification. The approval process is also swift.

Step 2: Deposit funds

Deposit funds into your approved crypto trader account. The available payment options include PayPal, credit cards, debit cards, Skrill, Neteller, Trustly, and bank transfer.

Step 3: Buy Loopring

On the list of supported cryptocurrencies, select Loopring and tap on the buy option, and decide on how much money you want to invest in Loopring or the number of LRC tokens you wish to buy.

The best place to buy Loopring in the UK

Loopring’s surging popularity and attractive past price action have helped it list with virtually all the top crypto exchanges. It is also available to trade on popular crypto brokerages and peer-to-peer trading platforms.

Hereinbelow, we narrow your search for the best places to buy Loopring. We discuss the three top exchanges where you can buy and trade the DEX-focused altcoin.

Where to buy Loopring (LRC) in 2022

eToro - Overall Best Place To Buy Loopring (LRC) in the UK

eToro is one of the most popular crypto trading platforms in the UK today. It is adequately liquid and crypto traders and features one of the most intuitive user interfaces. The exchange is also quite transparent with its already competitive crypto trading fees. It also maintains some of the fastest order execution speeds, making it ideal for active traders - especially scalpers.

These are some of the factors that informed our decision to include eToro on our list of where to buy Loopring in the UK.

Others include its appeal to both beginner and expert traders. eToro endears itself to beginner traders with an easy and straightforward client onboarding process. It then maintains affordable deposit and trading minimums while running an easy-to-use and highly navigable trading interface.

In addition to the ultra-fast order execution speeds, eToro endears itself to expert traders by giving them access to a wide selection of market research, trading, and risk management tools. Its relatively liquidity also ensures even their largest buy/sell orders are filled fast.

Other factors that make eToro one of the best places to buy Loopring include its free digital wallets. After buying Loopring from the UK on eToro, for instance, its associated private keys will be delivered to an exchange-provided custodial wallet. The exchange holds as much as 90% of the virtual assets held in these wallets. And if you do not wish to use their custodial wallet, you get access to a free non-custodial mobile wallet app.

We also appreciate its social and copy-trading features and multi-platform approach to trading. The social trading platform makes it possible for crypto investing newbies to learn from the more skilled traders and investors. The copy trading tool, on the other hand, makes it possible for these novice traders to earn, as they learn, by copying crypto trading strategies and crypto portfolios of the highly successful expert traders.

All these services are available via the proprietary eToro web trader platform and via the eToro mobile app.

Crypto.com - Best place to buy Loopring in the UK For high instant deposits

Crypto.com makes it to our list of top places and exchanges to buy Loopring in the UK because of its support for relatively high instant deposits. Here you can deposit up to $50,000 to your trading account instantly using such payment options as credit or debit cards. This is in sharp contrast to similar platforms like eToro where maximum daily deposits for cards are set at $40,000 and $10,000 for eWallets like PayPal and Skrill.

But the high instant deposit limits aren’t the only reason we consider the relatively new exchange a top exchange. We also include it here because of its deep liquidity, and support for a wide range of crypto assets, which increases LRC trading pairs.

On average, crypto.com processes digital asset trades worth around $2 Billion. These plus the fact it maintains fast order execution speeds of up to 3 milliseconds make it appealing to active traders, especially day traders and scalpers.

The exchange is also quite beginner-friendly as evidenced by its quick and straightforward client onboarding process. Crypto.com also maintains a navigable and easy-to-use crypto trading platform. Additionally, you also need an affordable minimum of $20 to start buying Loopring on the platform. Moreover, the exchange is quite transparent with its already competitive fees.

When you buy Loopring on Crypto.com, for instance, you will only pay a trading fee of between 0.4% and 0.1%. And if you had staked a minimum of 5000 CRO Cronos) tokens on the exchange’s crypto staking platform, you qualify for 10% on the trading fee. You, therefore, only pay between 0.3% and 0.9%.

You may also want to add Crypto.com to your list of top exchanges to buy Loopring because of its additional investing opportunities. Through the crypto.com staking program, you get to earn up to 14.5% interest on staked LRC tokens. And through the crypto.com lending platform, you get to borrow up to 50% of the worth of your staked LRC token with a flexible payment option of up to 12 months.

Binance - Best UK place to buy Loopring for low fees

Binance is the most liquid crypto exchange in the world, processing as high as $40 Billion worth of crypto trades daily. It is also one of the most reputable crypto exchanges with an active presence in virtually all crypto-friendly countries and territories across the world. But we feature it on our list of where to buy Loopring primarily because of its low crypto trading fees.

When you buy LRC on Binance, a maker/taker fee of between 0.1% and 0.04% - based on your 30-day trading volume on Binance applies. This is already lower than the fees charged by most of its competitors. And if you choose to settle the fee using BNB coins - the native token for the Binance Smart Chain - you enjoy a 25% discount on fees. The discount brings the cost of buying LRC on Binance down to between 0.75% and 0.03%

Other factors that help Binance make it to our list of top exchanges to buy Loopring include its user-friendly trading platform. It appeals to beginner traders with its smooth user registration process, navigable dashboard, and affordable deposit and trade minimums. Binance even lets these investors buy Loopring instantly.

The all-popular exchange then appeals to expert traders by providing them with one of the most innovative trading platforms. Here, Binance gives traders aces to the widest range of crypto assets and LRC pairs. It also integrates some of the most advanced analysis, trading, and risk management tools. More importantly, it maintains some of the fastest trader execution speeds. All these, plus deep liquidity make Binance the most ideal trading platform for active traders.

You may also consider buying Loopring on Binance it hosts multiple investment programs that let you earn doubly on your LRC token holdings. It, for instance, hosts the Binance staking, Binance Saving, and crypto lending programs. By staking and saving, you earn rewards and interest for your staked coins. The crypto lending program, on the other hand, lets you borrow against your staked LRC coins.

Binance then maintains the largest private crypto-insurance fund. Dubbed SAFU (Secure Asset Fund for Users), the $1 Billion insurance scheme is set aside to reimburse Binance platform users in case of a hack.

What is Loopring (LRC)

Loopring (LRC) is an ERC-20 token and the native cryptocurrency for the Loopring blockchain network. Loopring, on the other hand, is an open-sourced blockchain protocol, specially designed to host decentralized exchanges. It is a layer 2 scaling solution hosted on the Ethereum mainnet.

The protocol launched on the ETH network in December 2019 and was created by Daniel Wang, a software engineer and entrepreneur. Loopring, however, sets itself apart from other layer-2 solutions on Ethereum in several ways.

First, it was the first zkRollup L2 to launch on the Ethereum platform. Secondly, while the rest of the layer 2s like Polygon that are generalized to support multiple niches, Loopring is specially designed to support the creation and deployment of decentralized exchanges.

According to its developers at the Loopring Foundation, the Loopring protocol was designed to help accelerate the deployment of faster and more secure DEXs. It achieves this by guaranteeing the security and integrity of the DEXs deployed on the platform. It also makes this possible by ensuring that exchanges hosted on the platform are ultra-fast and that trading fees are 100X lower than gas fees on the ETH mainnet.

Loopring (LRC) price

Loopring coins were first available to the public via an ICO in August 2017 with every LRC token selling for $0.06. But by the time LRC tokens hit the markets a month later, they were up by more than 210%. Data from CoinMarketCap indicates that Loopring had an introductory price of $0.13.

The token wasn’t immediately picked up by the market and its prices dipped to $0.03 in the few days after launch. However, it would soon catch up to the 2017 crypto market rally that helped catapult it as high as $2.10 - its first peak in January 2018.

As bears took over the markets and a crypto winter befell the industry in 2018 through to the first half of 2020, LRC token prices crashed. The price for the DEX-centered token fell below the introductory price for the better part of 2019 and only started rallying in the last quarter of 2020. At the time, the crypto market was prepping for what would break in to the early 2021 bull run.

The token stormed into 2021 selling for $0.17 and quickly rallied to peak at $0.8 by mid-February. It corrected slightly and traded between $0.5 and $0.7 between February and May when the bull run tipped and the market crashed.

Loopring’s biggest rally yet came about during the mini-crypto market rally in November 2021. In the first 10 days of the month, LRC token prices shot up by close to 1000% to set its current all-time high of $3.83.

Today, the token has shed more than 85% of this peak price owing to the ongoing crypto market correction and is currently trading around $0.5.

Loopring (LRC) price prediction

The majority of crypto analysts and experts are confident that Loopring will sustain its current uptrend. They argue that Loopring has proven its resilience and that it will most likely resume and sustain the 2021 uptrend.

Some are even of the opinion that the LRC token’s value will rebound and rise above the current all-time high before the end of the year. For instance, technical analysts at Coinquora are confident that Loopring can rally and rise to $4 by December 2022.

Over the next 5 years, crypto analysts at Gov. Capital are also confident that Loopring can grow its value by more than 1200% and reach $6. Much of this growth, they believe, will be attributable to a recovering crypto market, increased adoption of blockchain technology, and surge in demand for decentralized exchanges - especially DEXs housed on Loopring.

Is Loopring a good investment?

Like all other cryptocurrencies and virtually any other investment, Loopring has had its ups and downs.

To best understand if Loorping is a good investment, we need to look at both the reasons why anyone should consider buying the token as well as the risks to investing in it today.

Reasons to invest in Loopring (LRC) today

Growing investor interest: Loopring has reported a surge in investor interest as evidenced by an uptrending Loopring trading volumes and an increased number of wallets holding LRC tokens. These are expected to continue fueling the LRC token’s value gain.

Proven resilience: Loopring has survived some of the most volatile crypto crashes - in 2018, mid-2021, and early 2022. Such resilience and the ability to bounce back to new price heights makes it a good buy for long-term investors.

Exciting in-network developments: Even though Loopring has been around for close to five years. It still is a work in progress and there are a host of projects taking place on the network including collaborations with other on- and off-chain brands as well as the launch of more advanced DEX platforms.

Surging popularity for DEXs: Privacy concerns and censorship by centralized exchanges have seen more crypto traders flock to decentralized exchanges. We expect the rising demand for DEX platforms to inspire a price run for LRC tokens which makes them worth buying today.

Risks to buying Loopring (LRC) today

Stiff competition: Loopring protocol faces stiff competition from equally DEX-focused crypto assets like Uniswap, SushiSwap, and PancakeSwap.

Over-reliance on Ethereum: Loopring isn’t a stand-alone blockchain technology but a protocol housed on the Ethereum mainnet. Its success and value gain is, therefore, massively dependent on the success of Ethereum.

Massive volatile: Loopring, like all other cryptocurrencies, records a massively volatile price action. It is subject to regular and unpredictable swings that may crash its price by double-digit percentages within the shortest time. For example, LRC is already trading 85%+ below its all-time high - hit 6 months ago.

Ways to buy Loopring cryptocurrency in the UK

While discussing where to buy Loopring, we mentioned that all the top exchanges support a host of payment options. The number of ways to buy Loopring are also rising steadily, as exchanges, peer-to-peer crypto trading platforms, and OTC platforms introduce more ways to buy LRC for different communities across the world.

Hereinbelow, we look at the three most common ways of buying Loopring.

How to buy Loopring (LRC) With Credit Card and Debit Card

Credit cards and debit cards are among the most common and one of the most accessible payment options in the UK. This has ensured that virtually all crypto trading platforms support card deposits and withdrawals.

The upside to buying Loopring in the UK with a credit/debit card is that most crypto trading platforms will not charge you a deposit-processing fee. They also maintain relatively high deposit maximums for card deposits - as high as $40,000 on eToro. Plus, card deposits are processed instantaneously.

How to buy Loopring (LRC) With PayPal

You could also choose to buy Loopring from the UK with PayPal. Start by looking for and creating a user account with a crypto trading platform that supports PayPal deposits - eToro for example.

The upside to buying the token with PayPal is that most UK exchanges maintain relatively high maximum deposits - up to $10,000 on eToro. Additionally, deposits reflect in the trading account instantaneously and most exchanges do not charge deposit processing fees.

How to buy Loopring in the UK: Step-by-Step Guide

You now understand where to buy Loopring tokens and some of the reasons why you should consider buying the LRC token. We now need to shift focus on how to buy Loopring at a crypto exchange for beginners.

For illustration purposes, we will be giving you a step-by-step breakdown of how to buy LRC on eToro.

Step 1: Create a crypto account

Open the official account and click on the “Join Now” button to begin the registration process. Complete the user registration form that pops up by furnishing the exchange with such personal information as your name and email address, phone number, and telling them about your trading experience and source of income.

Step 2: Verify your account

The multi-regulated crypto exchange will then demand that you complete the user registration process by verifying your identity.

Step 3: Deposit Funds

You then need to fund the trader account. The supported payment options on exchanges include credit cards, debit cards, eWallets like PayPal, Skrill, and Neteller as well as bank transfers. The minimum deposit and trading amount on the platform is $10.

Step 4: Search for Loopring

Log in to your trading account and click the “Discover” tab on the user dashboard. On the list of supported markets, select “Crypto” and from the list of supported crypto assets, choose “Loopring.”

Step 5: Buy Loopring

Tap on the “Buy” option for Loopring. A trading menu will pop up. Use it to customize the trade by indicating the amount of cash you wish to spend on the trade or the number of LRC tokens you wish to buy. Hit the “Open Trade” button to complete the purchase.

Note: The purchased LRC tokens will be delivered into the exchange-provided digital wallet. You nevertheless have the option of moving them to the free and non-custodial mobile wallet app from whence you can transfer them to a third-party exchange or wallet.

Conclusion - Where to buy Loopring

Buying Loopring tokens doesn’t have to be complicated. You only need to create a trader account with one of the top exchanges to buy Loopring today. Fund the account and start buying the DEX-focused token.

Throughout this guide, we have discussed where to buy Loopring. We have also told you everything you need to know before purchasing the altcoin and provided you with a step-by-step guide to buying the Loopring cryptocurrency - from its past price action to future price prediction.

Want to start buying LRC today? Follow the beginner’s guide we have described hereinabove and start buying LRC today.

Frequently Asked Questions On Where to Buy Loopring UK

Where to buy Loopring in the UK?

Hereinabove, we have discussed the 3 best places to buy Loopring in 2022. Go through them again and choose one that appeals to your trading needs.

Can I buy Loopring for £10?

Yes, a number of exchanges, including eToro, will let you buy Loopring for as little as £10. Note, however, other exchanges often maintain higher deposit minimums

How much do I need to buy Loopring?

A host of factors ultimately determine how much you need to start buying Loopring. These include the minimum deposit and trade limit of your preferred crypto exchange, your investing goals, your investing strategy, and your confidence in the coin’s future.

This content is for information and education purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice or a personal recommendation. Any references to past or future performance of a financial instrument, index or a packaged investment product are not, and should not be taken as, a reliable indicator of future results.