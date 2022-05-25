Weddings set to be held in a picturesque Scots castle face being cancelled or moved to its grounds as inspections could see its doors closed for months to come.
Caerlaverock Castle, in Dumfries and Galloway, is a popular choice for Scottish brides and grooms, but the 13th-century building remains closed as a precautionary measure.
However, one bride due to be married in October revealed on social media that she was told this week that she can either postpone the big day or get married on the grounds.
Historic Environment Scotland (HES), which runs the site, said that couples are being offered full refunds or access to different venues.
Meanwhile, other events such as the Specatular Jousting display due to take place in July for the first time since the pandemic are going ahead as planned.
The closure of the moated castle comes as part of new measures to preserve Scotland's national heritage sites in response to a changing climate.
It is not known when the high-level work will be completed.
A spokesperson for HES said: “Due to access restrictions put in place as a precautionary measure while we undertake essential high level masonry inspections, there is currently no visitor access to the castle, however, the grounds remain accessible and open to visitors.
“We are continuing to offer wedding ceremonies in the castle grounds, booked through the Gretna Wedding Bureau, with all couples made aware of the current situation.
"Regarding longer-term bookings, made before the essential restrictions were put in place at the castle, any couple who do not wish to use the grounds for an outdoor ceremony are offered a full refund or an alternative venue via Gretna Wedding Bureau.
"Elsewhere, planned summer events such as Spectacular Jousting will go ahead in the castle grounds as planned.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here