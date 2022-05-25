Weddings set to be held in a picturesque Scots castle face being cancelled or moved to its grounds as inspections could see its doors closed for months to come.

Caerlaverock Castle, in Dumfries and Galloway, is a popular choice for Scottish brides and grooms, but the 13th-century building remains closed as a precautionary measure.

However, one bride due to be married in October revealed on social media that she was told this week that she can either postpone the big day or get married on the grounds.

Historic Environment Scotland (HES), which runs the site, said that couples are being offered full refunds or access to different venues.

Meanwhile, other events such as the Specatular Jousting display due to take place in July for the first time since the pandemic are going ahead as planned.

The closure of the moated castle comes as part of new measures to preserve Scotland's national heritage sites in response to a changing climate.

It is not known when the high-level work will be completed.

A spokesperson for HES said: “Due to access restrictions put in place as a precautionary measure while we undertake essential high level masonry inspections, there is currently no visitor access to the castle, however, the grounds remain accessible and open to visitors.

“We are continuing to offer wedding ceremonies in the castle grounds, booked through the Gretna Wedding Bureau, with all couples made aware of the current situation.

"Regarding longer-term bookings, made before the essential restrictions were put in place at the castle, any couple who do not wish to use the grounds for an outdoor ceremony are offered a full refund or an alternative venue via Gretna Wedding Bureau.

"Elsewhere, planned summer events such as Spectacular Jousting will go ahead in the castle grounds as planned.”