FORMER Trainspotting star Kevin McKidd has been pictured in Glasgow city centre filming the new ITV drama The Elect

The actor, who played Tommy MacKenzie in Trainspotting, was snapped in the St Vincent Street area today.

The former Grey's Anatomy star, 48, was seen leaving the fictional Kelvin Street police station which will feature in the upcoming series. 

The Elect is a Western adaptation of the Japanese crime novel Six/Four and will be a four-part series.

We reported yesterday that production crews had set up filming on St Vincent Street, where exterior and interior scenes are being shot this week. Filming is expected to last until Thursday. 

English actor Richard Coyle who appeared in the Netflix series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina was also pictured filming at the city centre location. He joined other cast and crew including actress Saskia Ashdown and Brian McCardie.

No further details have been released by ITV yet about the upcoming production. 

 

 