An SNP MP has accused the Conservatives of delaying further emergency cost of living measures until the week of Sue Gray report.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak is expected to announce a new billion-pound package of measures today, but Kirsty Blackman said the measures have been "held back".
On Wednesday, the Prime Minister and many of his senior staff members faced harsh scrutiny after a long-awaited report into lawbreaking parties held during lockdown.
The dossier put together by Sue Gray found failures of leadership at a senior level, extensive lockdown-breaking with former principal private secretary Martin Reynolds joking about "getting away" with booze-filled gatherings.
Speaking to Good Morning Scotland, Kirsty Blackman said cost of living support should have been unveiled "months ago" but that it was "held back so that they can make the announcement in the wake of the Sue Gray report".
However, a Tory minister has claimed the announcement is being made now following a warning from Ofgem that the price cap could surge to £2,800 in October.
Ms Blackman said: "They could have made this announcement, but they chose not to.
"They chose to keep it for this week and they have caused unimaginable, unimaginable pain and suffering as a result.
"The fact that they have held this back, they have had so many people living in utter terror about how they're going to get through the next few months.
"They've held it back so that they can make the announcement in the wake of the Sue Gray report, so they can try and say, 'look, we're doing everything that we can'."
Mr Sunak will detail his plan in the Commons as the Government seeks to draw a line under the partygate row and focus on the squeeze in living standards caused by soaring inflation.
Details of the one-off tax to fund fresh support measures were not known but Labour is likely to claim a victory of sorts after it campaigned for the measure against opposition from Boris Johnson.
However, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster said the decision to unveil a new finance package on Thursday is due to Ofgem’s price cap warning rather than as a distraction from the Sue Gray report.
Steve Barclay told Sky News: “In terms of the timing, firstly we don’t control the timing of the Sue Gray report. The timing of that is shaped by the Met Police investigation.
“What we’ve always said is, in terms of the fiscal response, we wanted to see from the Ofgem guidance what the full impact would be in the autumn on families so that we can get the design of that package right.
“We’ve had that guidance this week from Ofgem. That is why the Chancellor is coming forward today. It’s also in terms of Parliament and the parliamentary timetable.”
READ MORE: New measures to help cost of living crisis expected as Sunak to tax oil and gas giants
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel