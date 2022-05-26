Two more cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in Scotland taking the total up to three.

Public Health Scotland (PHS) confirmed contact tracing is underway and that some close contacts have been offered a smallpox vaccine against the infection.

Both the new Scottish patients are receiving treatment, but the risk to the public remains low.

Dr Nick Phin at PHS said: “Public Health Scotland (PHS) is working with NHS Boards and wider partners in Scotland and the UK to investigate the source of these infections.

“We have well established and robust infection control procedures for dealing with such cases of infectious disease and these are being strictly followed.

“The overall risk to the general public is low.

“Anyone with an unusual blister-like rash or small number of blister-like sores on any part of their body, including their genital area, should avoid close contact with others and seek medical advice if they have any concerns.”

It comes as Wales and Northern Ireland both recorded their first cases of the viral infection.

Health officials in Wales confirmed their first case on Thursday morning, before the Public Health Agency in Northern Ireland later confirmed a case.

The latest figures from England confirmed 77 cases of the infection as of May 24, with the total UK figure reaching 82.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is expected to update numbers for England later on Thursday.

Initial symptoms of monkeypox include fever or high temperature, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion.

A blister-like rash or a small number of blister-like sores can develop, usually one to five days later.

People with unusual rashes or lesions on their body are being urged to contact NHS 111 or phone their local sexual health service.

Guidance from health bodies recommends that anyone at risk of having caught the virus must isolate for 21 days.

Monkeypox infections, which are commonly linked to remote parts of Central and West Africa, have raised across Europe. Cases have also been detected in Australia, the US and Canada.

Many of the reported cases have no links to travelling to areas where the infection is endemic.

Cases of the viral infection have been on the rise across Europe.