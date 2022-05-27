A "once-in-a-lifetime-opportunity" to work on one of Scotland's most remote islands for someone looking to be a part of a "slower pace of life", has been announced by council bosses.
The island of Foula, with a population of just 28, is in need of an "enthusiastic" head teacher.
Lying approximately 16 miles west of the main island at Shetland, the island is looking for someone to take on the role at its primary school - which has four pupils and another child in the nursery.
Shetland Island Council said applicants for the job will find a “welcoming community” on Foula where they can “create an idyllic island home”.
The post has a salary of £61,374 per annum, with this including a distant islands allowance of £2,397 per annum and a remote school allowance of £3,237 per annum.
There is also a rented three-bedroomed home, which is made available to the headteacher, the advert states.
Advertising the post, Shetland Islands Council said: “We have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for an enthusiastic headteacher to work in Foula.”
It states it is looking for a headteacher or aspiring head teacher who is “looking for an exciting new challenge” to be “part of a friendly, dynamic island community with a slower pace of life”.
Those interested have until June 6 to apply for the post.
