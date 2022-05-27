ScotRail has announced a number of extra late-night services on some popular routes to amid commuter chaos caused by emergency timetables.
The rail operator added some later services of lines between Edinburgh and Glasgow, Aberdeen and Inverurie as well as between Edinburgh and Stirling on Friday and Saturday.
However, many other routes will still face an early last train due to the revised schedule put in place amid a shortage of train drivers.
Drivers are currently refusing to work overtime or on rest days - leading to third of daily services being cut.
They are currently considering an improved pay deal from ScotRail following the latest round of talks to end chaos on the network.
Union Aslef say they will ask their members about the 4.2% wage increase suggested by ScotRail in a bid to bridge the gap in the long-running dispute.
Here are the extra services being added:
Friday, May 27
Glasgow Central
- 11.30pm Glasgow Central – Ayr
- 11.21pm Glasgow Central – Gourock
- 11.24pm Gourock – Glasgow Central
- 9.47pm Glasgow Central – East Kilbride
- 10.28pm East Kilbride – Glasgow Central
- 11.17pm Glasgow Central – East Kilbride
- 11.05pm Glasgow Central – Neilston
Glasgow Queen Street
- 10.45pm Glasgow Queen St – Edinburgh
- 11.45pm Glasgow Queen St – Edinburgh
Edinburgh Waverley
- 11.45pm Edinburgh – Glasgow Queen St
- 11.46pm Edinburgh – Glasgow Queen St
- 11.14pm Edinburgh – North Berwick
- 11.00pm Edinburgh to Kirkcaldy
- 11.18pm Edinburgh to Glenrothes via Dunfermline
- 11.30pm Edinburgh to Stirling
Stirling
- 10.36pm Stirling to Edinburgh
Aberdeen
- 8.58pm Aberdeen – Inverurie
- 9.29pm Inverurie – Aberdeen
- 10.49pm Aberdeen – Inverurie
Saturday, May 28
Glasgow Central
- 11.30pm Glasgow Central – Ayr
- 11.24pm Gourock – Glasgow Central
- 11.21pm Glasgow Central – Gourock
- 10.47pm Glasgow Central – East Kilbride
- 10.28pm East Kilbride – Glasgow Central
- 11.18pm Glasgow Central – East Kilbride
- 11.05pm Glasgow Central – Neilston
Glasgow Queen Street
- 10.45pm Glasgow Queen St – Edinburgh
- 11.45pm Glasgow Queen St – Edinburgh
- 11.22pm Glasgow Queen St – Stirling
Edinburgh Waverley
- 10.45pm Edinburgh – Glasgow Queen St
- 11.46pm Edinburgh – Glasgow Queen St
- 11.14pm Edinburgh – North Berwick
- 11.01pm Edinburgh to Kirkcaldy
- 11.19pm Edinburgh – Glenrothes via Dunfermline
- 11.32pm Edinburgh to Stirling
Stirling
- 10.36pm Stirling to Edinburgh
Aberdeen
- 8.58pm Aberdeen – Inverurie
- 9.29pm Inverurie – Aberdeen
- 10.49pm Aberdeen – Inverurie
